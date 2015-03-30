* China shares hit seven-year high on new Silk Road project
* Deals on both sides of Atlantic lift European, U.S. shares
* Dollar broadly higher as Fed seen raising rates this year
* Oil slips as traders await Iran nuclear talks
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 30 The dollar rose and global
equity markets surged on Monday on merger and acquisition
activity among drugmakers on both sides of the Atlantic, while
Chinese stocks hit a seven-year high on an ambitious government
plan to create a modern Silk Road.
A spate of deals lifted the Dow and major indexes in Europe
more than 1 percent as the dollar gained versus other currencies
on the view the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this
year.
Earlier, China unveiled details of an ambitious plan to
improve links from Asia to Europe and Africa that President Xi
Jinping said in a decade would generate $2.5 trillion in annual
trade with the countries involved.
A rally in technology shares in Europe tracked Friday's
surge in the U.S. tech sector, helping equities bounce back from
losses last week.
Germany's DAX index rose 1.6 percent, nearing an
all-time high, while the FTSE Eurofirst index of 300
leading European companies gained 1.02 percent. MSCI's
all-country world index rose 0.6 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
244.5 points, or 1.38 percent, to 17,957.16. The S&P 500
gained 18.74 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,079.76 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 32.63 points, or 0.67 percent, to
4,923.85.
"A lot of it is certainly merger related, there's no
question about that, and that gins up confidence among everyday
investors. If the insiders are willing to make big acquisitions,
why not the rest of us?" said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
The euro slumped against the dollar on worries whether
Greece would secure funds from a 240 billion euro aid package
before it runs out of cash in three weeks.
Athens sounded upbeat about the talks with its creditors,
while Germany called for a more detailed list of reforms.
The single currency was down 0.46 percent against the dollar
at $1.0837, bringing its quarterly decline to 10.4
percent, its largest since the third quarter of 2008.
The dollar rebounded after comments late Friday from Fed
Chair Janet Yellen underscored the view that the U.S. central
bank is likely to start raising rates gradually later this year.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.61 percent after
back-to-back weeks of losses.
The greenback was up 0.70 percent against the yen at 119.93
yen.
Oil prices slipped as officials from Iran and six world
powers discussed a possible deal over Tehran's nuclear program
that could bring an end to sanctions and allow an increase in
Iranian oil exports.
The two sides have until the end of Tuesday to come up with
an agreement at talks in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Brent crude was down 88 cents at $56.53 a barrel.
U.S. crude was down 83 cents at $48.04.
U.S. Treasury debt prices softened, giving back some gains
from last week as equity markets rose.
As Wall Street stocks jumped, yields on the 10-year note
stayed well below the 2 percent touched last week
and were last at 1.951 percent on a price decline of 1/32.
