* Euro heads for biggest quarterly fall since introduction
* Greek debt negotiations weigh on euro, dollar gains
* U.S. stocks off despite strong consumer confidence, M&A
* Crude sags as Iran's nuclear talks deadline looms
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks retreated on
Tuesday from the previous session's rally, though major indexes
were headed for a positive first quarter, while the euro was on
track for its biggest quarterly fall as worries about Greece
kept the currency under pressure.
The European Central Bank's one-trillion-euro economic
stimulus program, launched this month, has weakened the euro and
prompted investors to pile into euro zone shares on bets
currency weakness, low borrowing costs and cheap oil will boost
European companies' profits.
The euro was last down 0.7 percent against the dollar
Its dive has been the dollar's gain, with the greenback
recording its biggest quarterly rise against the world's top six
currencies since 2008.
Meanwhile U.S. stocks have been choppy as investors await
the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in almost a
decade.
Wall Street saw some support on Tuesday after U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly rebounded in March. It
was also helped by two days of corporate acquisition
announcements including several biotech deals on Monday and
Charter Communications' plan to buy Bright House
Networks for roughly $10 billion.
But this was not enough to turn the market higher.
"Today's move is largely in reaction to yesterday, a
back-to-normal session, but our view on the market is still
constructive. As we see continued acquisition deals, that will
be supportive for the backdrop," said James Dunigan, chief
investment officer at PNC Wealth Management in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 63.59 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 17,912.72, the S&P 500 lost 5.22
points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,081.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.28 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,934.16.
There was a 0.5 percent dip on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index as traders squared up for the quarter end.
New euro zone data showed a small pickup in inflation
following the launch of the ECB's stimulus, and with the program
set to run for a year and a half, investors remain upbeat on the
region.
Greece's debt negotiations have made investors uneasy on
both sides of the Atlantic. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday Athens had a certain degree of flexibility on
which reforms to implement but stressed that they must "add up".
Greece's leader Alexis Tsipras responded by appealing for an
"honest compromise" but warned he would not agree to
unconditional demands.
Japan's Nikkei finished the first quarter with a
chunky 10 percent gain and the often volatile Shanghai Composite
Index hit another seven-year high and gained 16 percent
for the quarter on bets of more stimulus from Beijing.
Oil took a slide on prospects that OPEC member Iran could
reach a deal with six world powers on its nuclear program that
could allow Tehran to sell more of its oil onto an already
saturated market.
U.S. crude was last down 1.4 percent at $48.00 per
barrel while Brent fell 2 percent to $55.18.
