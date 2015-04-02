* Drop in U.S. jobless claims fuels optimism
* Traders eye U.S. March nonfarm payrolls data
* Oil slips as Iran talks back in focus
* U.S. dollar falls ahead of U.S. jobs data
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks climbed on
Thursday after two sessions of losses, as a fall in jobless
claims raised optimism ahead of a key payrolls report, while oil
tumbled on fears of worsening oversupply if sanctions over
Iran's nuclear program are dropped.
Data showing an unexpected fall in the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits boosted sentiment
before the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report for
March, which will be released on the Good Friday holiday.
U.S. and European stock markets will be closed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 245,000 jobs, down
from 295,000 in February. Weak payrolls would not necessarily
spook Wall Street since a below-consensus jobs number could ease
concerns over a nearer-term Federal Reserve interest rate rise.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index notched a modest
weekly gain after declining 2.2 percent last week.
"The jobless claims numbers continue to point to improved
labor markets and good prospects ahead, but soft data for the
first quarter should keep the Fed on hold," said Michael Jones,
chief investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group in
Richmond, Virginia. "It's a goldilocks for the market."
Oil prices fell as much as 5 percent as Iran and world
powers reached a preliminary pact on Tehran's nuclear program,
but pared losses after officials said talks for a final
agreement will continue through June. Tehran is hoping for a
deal that will end crippling economic sanctions and allow it to
sell millions of barrels of oil.
A measure of equity indexes worldwide rose, boosted by gains
in U.S., emerging markets and Japanese shares. European shares
slipped after Greece's lenders said the country needed to do
more to unlock financial aid.
MSCI's all-country world index was last
up 0.71 percent at 427.57. The FTSEurofirst index of
300 leading European companies closed down 0.20 percent at
1,586.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 65.06
points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,763.24. The S&P 500 closed
up 7.27 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,066.96. The Nasdaq
Composite closed up 6.71 points, or 0.14 percent, at
4,886.94.
Brent crude settled down $2.15, or 3.8 percent, at
$54.95 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 95 cents, or 1.9
percent, at $49.14 a barrel.
Safe-haven benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were
last down 13/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, up from a yield
of 1.87 percent late on Wednesday.
The dollar slipped against major currencies on profit-taking
ahead of the jobs report, which could lead to volatile trading
on thin volumes in the currency market.
"This is just positioning ahead of payrolls, and the fear is
that payrolls could come in weaker than expected," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist, at BNP Paribas in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.67
percent, at 97.527. U.S. gold for June delivery slipped
$7.30 an ounce to settle at $1,200.90.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Lionel
Laurent in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Ryan
Vlastelica in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Jonathan
Oatis)