* Expectations rise that Fed to put off rate hike after jobs
data
* Greenback pressured as Treasury yields drop after jobs
data
* Oil rises after Saudi Arabia raises prices to Asia
(Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous
TOKYO)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 6 The dollar weakened further on
Monday but stocks on Wall Street rose after a disappointing U.S.
jobs report on Friday likely postponed the Federal Reserve's
first interest rate increase in nearly a decade.
Major European markets remained closed for the Easter
holiday, limiting trading volumes.
Asian equity markets rose after U.S. Labor Department data
for March showed employers added the fewest jobs in more than a
year. The gain of 126,000 jobs last month was well below
economists' expectations for an additional 245,000.
ISM data on Monday showed the pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector fell in March to a three-month low but a measure
from Markit showed the sector expanded in March at its fastest
pace since August.
Investors are concerned that a patch of soft U.S. economic
data, including jobs, factory activity and consumer spending,
suggests more than a winter weather-related slowdown and instead
may indicate a loss of momentum in the U.S. economy.
"The market seems to be very confused whether bad or good
news is good news," said Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
He said investors are "unsure about whether we should be
excited on bad news because the Fed will not raise rates, or if
we should be seeing a stronger economy."
The weak data eased concerns the dollar would strengthen
further and pressure results of companies with international
exposure.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.09 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 17,853.33. The S&P 500 gained 10.92
points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,077.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.90 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,906.84.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
stock performance in 46 countries, rose 0.77 percent.
Expectations the Fed will raise rates this year have fueled
the dollar's rally since mid-2014. Higher U.S. rates give
dollar-denominated assets a yield advantage versus other
currencies where interest rates are lower.
The euro held above the $1.10 mark, but one
strategist saw dollar strength returning.
"Chalk up the euro's strength to low volumes. It has had
stiff resistance at the $1.1050 level, which goes back to the
beginning of March," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York
"I don't think we break through that resistance," he said.
The euro gained 0.52 percent to $1.1033, while the dollar
traded down 0.03 percent against the yen at 118.93 yen.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell, giving up gains from the
previous session, on the unexpectedly weak nonfarm payrolls.
Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year and two-year notes inched
up from two-month lows but the trend remained negative given the
uncertain rate outlook. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
"We had a big rally last Friday after the jobs report, so
this is just the fading of that rally," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole in New
York.
The price of U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell 13/32,
pushing up yields to 1.8830 percent.
Oil futures climbed more than $2 a barrel after Saudi Arabia
raised its prices for crude sales to Asia for the second month
running, signaling improved demand in the region.
Brent crude for May delivery rose $2.68 to $57.63 a
barrel. U.S. crude for May delivery gained $2.38 to
$51.52.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi in Seoul and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)