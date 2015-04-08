* European stocks hit highest since July 2007
* Oil drops to $57 after largest U.S. stock build since 2001
* Dollar falls against yen after BoJ leaves policy unchanged
* European energy shares rally on Shell-BG deal
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 8 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday, with European shares hitting eight-year highs on
Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid for energy firm BG
Group, while the dollar slipped ahead of the release of
U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.
Equity markets briefly sold off after U.S. Energy
Information Administration data showed stockpiles of U.S. crude
saw their largest weekly build since March 2001, leading crude
oil prices to fall further.
News of the first major merger in the energy industry in
more than a decade boosted European shares, led by a rally in
energy stocks that had tumbled as prices for crude oil and gas
plunged since last summer.
The STOXX energy sector index in Europe, which rose
as much as 6.1 percent, was last up 2.6 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional
shares was up 0.04 percent.
"The sector has been ripe for consolidation given the
bearish outlook for oil prices," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea
Tueni. "We could see other takeovers in the industry in the
coming weeks and months."
Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital
Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey said Shell's bid is a
big deal in a hard-hit sector that has been the weakest part of
the equity market. But U.S. energy shares lagged, with oil
super-majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron down 0.9
percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
"What people are really waiting for are earnings, which
either will give support for the next level or lead to a
sell-off of sorts," Meckler said.
The blended estimate for U.S. first-quarter corporate
earnings growth is a negative 2.8 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, but excluding the energy sector, the earnings
growth estimate is up 5.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.31 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 17,890.73. The S&P 500 gained 1.42
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,077.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.32 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,930.55.
MSCI's all-country world index, which
measures equity performance in 46 countries, rose 0.22 percent.
The dollar retreated after the Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy unchanged, following the greenback's near three-week high
against the yen on Tuesday.
The greenback also fell ahead of the release of Fed minutes
at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and the start of a U.S. earnings season
that could show the negative impact of a strong currency and
delay a long-expected rate hike in the world's largest economy.
The dollar shed 0.3 percent to 119.90 yen. The dollar
index fell 0.13 percent to 97.706, and the euro
gained 0.1 percent to $1.0824.
Oil prices fell below $58 a barrel as industry data showed a
larger-than-expected weekly increase in U.S. stockpiles and as
Saudi Arabia reported record output in March.
Brent May crude was down $1.91 at $57.19 a barrel.
May crude dropped $2.31 to $51.67.
Nervous investors drove safe-haven German Bund yields close
to record lows on concerns over Greece's ability to resolve its
debt crisis.
German 10-year yields slid to 0.156 percent,
just above a record low of 0.152 percent hit last week. Yields
later rose to 0.165 percent.
U.S. government bond prices fell, with the yield on the
10-year Treasury note up 2/32 in price to yield
1.9004 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)