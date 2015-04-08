* Wall Street gains in volatile trade after Fed minutes
* European stocks hit highest level since July 2007
* Crude plunges after largest U.S. stock build since 2001
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 8 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday and European shares hit eight-year highs on a $70
billion takeover bid by Royal Dutch Shell, while U.S.
shares pared gains after the largest U.S. crude inventory build
in 14 years slammed oil prices.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed
stockpiles of U.S. crude surged nearly 11 million barrels last
week in their largest weekly build since March 2001.
The dollar rebounded after the Federal Reserve released
minutes of its March policy meeting. The Fed opened the door for
a June rate hike, even though some policy-makers were willing to
wait until next year.
Trade in Wall Street stocks was volatile after the release
of the minutes, though stocks steadied and remained higher after
an initial dip in the Dow.
"They left a very balanced tone in the market. A few of them
were happy to wait til 2016, which is significant, and the fact
that they are still debating June was a bit of a hawkish sign,"
Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York, said of the Fed minutes.
Shell's bid for energy firm BG Group, the first major
merger in the sector in more than a decade, boosted European
shares. Energy shares, which had tumbled on the plunge in oil
and gas prices since last summer, rallied as the deal drove
expectations that the sector could see further consolidation.
The STOXX energy sector index in Europe rose as much
as 6.1 percent before closing up 2.45 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index finished down 0.04 percent to
1,611.68, hurt by a fall in Germany's DAX as auto stocks
fell and a decline in Greek equities ahead of a deadline for
Greece to repay a loan.
Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital
Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey, said Shell's bid is a
big deal for a hard-hit sector that has been the weakest part of
the equity market. But U.S. energy shares lagged; super-majors
Exxon Mobil and Chevron closed down 2.0 percent
and 1.7 percent, respectively.
"What people are really waiting for are earnings, which
either will give support for the next level or lead to a
sell-off of sorts," Meckler said.
The estimate for U.S. first-quarter corporate earnings
growth is a negative 2.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data; excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate
is up 5.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 27.09
points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51. The S&P 500 gained
5.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to
4,950.82.
MSCI's all-country world index, which
measures equity performance in 46 countries, rose 0.23 percent.
The greenback rose against leading currencies for a third
session. The euro fell 0.25 percent against the dollar,
to $1.0786, while the dollar index gained 0.22 percent to
98.043. The dollar remained lower against the yen, down
0.12 percent to 120.12.
Oil prices dropped as much as 6 percent after U.S. crude
closed the previous session at its highest level this year, as
the mammoth rise in U.S. stockpiles and news of record Saudi oil
production wiped away speculation of a sustained recovery.
Brent May crude fell $3.55 to settle at $55.55 a
barrel. May crude settled down $3.56 at $50.42 a barrel.
Nervous investors drove safe-haven German Bund yields close
to record lows on concerns over Greece's ability to resolve its
debt crisis.
German 10-year yields slid to 0.156 percent,
just above a record low of 0.152 percent hit last week. Yields
later rose to 0.164 percent.
U.S. government bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury note
was down 4/32 in price, pushing the yield up to
1.9073 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Andre Grenon, Meredith
Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)