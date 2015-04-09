(Updates prices, adds details of U.S. Treasury auction)
* Stocks rally, Europe hits seven-year high
* Greece makes IMF payment
* Bond yields rise after weak auction, dollar stronger
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, April 9 World equity markets rose on
Thursday, lifted by Greece's repayment of a 450 million euro
loan installment to the International Monetary Fund and growing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise
interest rates until the latter part of the year.
Bond yields spiked after a weak sale of long-dated Treasury
securities, while Wall Street was little changed, as investors
focused on next week's flood of corporate earnings.
European markets ended higher after German industrial output
and trade data, which showed the continent's largest economy
improving in February.
The dollar rose to a three-week high against the euro,
continuing a recovery from recent weakness. Oil prices rebounded
from sharp declines on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.87 points, or
0.04 percent, to 17,909.45, the S&P 500 gained 2.66
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,084.64, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.56 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,957.30.
Europe's EuroFirst 300 index ended up 1.1 percent at a
seven-year high of 1,630 points.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 1.1 percent at 7,015
points and Germany's DAX was 1.1 percent higher at
12,166 points.
"While the risk of a Greek exit remains high, European
equities continue to be supported by extremely low core euro
area yields which remain at the bottom of recent ranges,"
Barclays said in a note on Thursday.
The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low
of 0.146 percent.
The U.S. Treasury market weakened after a weak auction of
$13 billion in 30-year bonds. The bonds were sold at a high
yield of 2.597 percent, about two basis points higher than where
the issue was trading prior to the auction.
Bond yields rose after the auction, with the 10-year note's
yield spiking to 1.96 percent, highest in more than
a week.
Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including
the release of minutes from the Fed's March policy meeting,
suggest the committee will move in a measured fashion. The
expectation that a rate increase will not come until later in
the year helped boost stocks, as it has since late March.
However, on Wednesday, New York Fed President William Dudley
said at a Reuters event that a June interest-rate increase was
still possible if the labor market showed sufficient strength.
Currency traders were focused on this more hawkish message.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent, its fourth
consecutive daily rise. The euro was down 0.8 percent on the day
at $1.0699.
Crude oil took back some lost ground following a plunge
overnight triggered by a rise in U.S. stocks and news of record
Saudi oil production.
U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent to $50.94 a barrel.
Brent rose 1.3 percent to $56.86.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.7 percent to its highest since
mid-September. Japanese stocks rose 0.75 percent to a 15-year
high, while Hong Kong rose 2.7 percent to a seven-year
peak.
