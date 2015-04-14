* U.S. stocks flat with focus on earnings
* European stocks touch 14-year high, then slide
* U.S. dollar slides, T-yields fall after retail sales miss
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 14 Crude prices rose on Tuesday
after a surprise drop in expectations for U.S. shale oil
production while the dollar fell and stocks edged lower with
investors focused on U.S. corporate earnings and retail sales
data.
U.S. stocks were little changed as gains in banks JPMorgan
and Wells Fargo were offset by a full-year
earnings forecast downgrade from Johnson & Johnson due
to the impact of dollar strength.
"This is probably baked into the stock because J&J is such a
core holding, but we are watching global companies to see how
they were impacted by the dollar, and this suggests the impact
could be worse than we thought," said Terry Morris, senior
equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in
Reading, Pennsylvania.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.27 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 18,013.31, the S&P 500 gained 0.53
point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,092.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 18.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,970.25.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.5 percent after touching its highest since November
2000. Investors were spooked by a report that cash-strapped
Greece was preparing for a debt default, despite a denial from
its prime minister.
DOLLAR TUMBLES
Despite its recent strength, the U.S. dollar was on the back
foot on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales rose in March for the
first time since last year but at a slower pace than expected.
The euro strengthened 1 percent against the greenback
at $1.0671 following six consecutive sessions of losses. The
dollar index fell 0.9 percent.
Crude oil rose after a forecast that U.S. shale oil output
would record its first monthly decline in more than four years
and on tensions in Yemen, where neighboring top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia is embroiled in a civil war.
Brent gained 1 percent to $58.51 a barrel while U.S.
crude added 2.5 percent to $53.23.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the retail sales data added
to bets the Federal Reserve was unlikely to increase interest
rates in June.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 23/32
in price to yield 1.8602 percent, down from 1.939 percent late
on Monday.
Gold dropped for a fifth session in six, down 0.2
percent at $1,195.98 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Francesco Canepa in
London, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Ryan Vlastelica and Karen
Brettell in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)