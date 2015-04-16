(Recasts, adds Wall St close and latest prices)
* Earnings worries weigh on U.S. stocks
* Euro zone yields hit new lows, German 10-year near zero
* Dollar dips
* Oil prices hit fresh 2015 high
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 16 Wall Street equities finished
modestly lower on Thursday as investors worried about coming
corporate results, while European stocks fell nearly 1 percent
under the weight of Greece's worsening financial predicament.
Euro zone government borrowing costs hit new lows, the
dollar dropped, and oil prices climbed to fresh 2015 highs on
fighting in Yemen.
Wall Street was down most of Thursday despite another flurry
of better-than-expected profit reports, including Netflix
and Goldman Sachs, and eye-catching initial
offerings.
Shares of Etsy Inc, an online marketplace for
handmade goods and crafts, finished up 87.5 percent in their
market debut. Stock in electronic trading firm Virtu Financial
Inc closed 16.74 percent higher in a sign that public
angst over "high-frequency" trading is waning.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 6.84
points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,105.77, the S&P 500 fell
1.64 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,104.99 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to
5,007.79.
Some on Wall Street worry that forthcoming results may
disappoint.
"This is a pricey market. It needs earnings to sustain it,
and the earnings need to be sustained by strong demand." said
Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York.
Of the 51 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported, 76.5
percent exceeded profit expectations, well above the long-term
average of 63 percent. Only 47.1 percent have beaten on revenue,
however, below the historical average of 61 percent.
German 10-year note yields fell to a low of
0.072 percent after the Financial Times reported that the
International Monetary Fund had rebuffed an informal request by
Greek officials to delay loan repayments.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters on Thursday
he was "firmly optimistic" his government would reach an
agreement with foreign creditors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.9
percent lower at 1,635.76 after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday
to reach levels not seen since late 2000.
Most U.S. Treasuries yields fell modestly in choppy trading
driven partly by worries about Greece and a strong reading from
the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's survey of economic
activity.
Crude oil prices turned up after news that tribal forces
had taken control of a major oil terminal in Yemen.
Brent crude for June delivery rose 66 cents to
settle at $63.98 a barrel, rallying from a $62.00 low and
reaching a 2015 peak for front-month Brent of $64.95.
U.S. May crude rose 32 cents to settle at $56.71,
hitting a 2015 high of $57.42 after recovering from a $55.07
intraday low.
The U.S. dollar fell, on track for its biggest daily decline
against a basket of major currencies in nearly two weeks
after comments from Federal Reserve officials and weak U.S. data
pushed out expectations for the first Fed rate hike.
The euro was last up 0.73 percent against the dollar
at $1.0762.
(Additional Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Caroline Valetkevitch
and Karen Brettell in New York and Jamie McGeever in London;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)