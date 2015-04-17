* Wall Street, European shares also hit by corporate
earnings
* Dollar retreats even as U.S. inflation creeps up
* U.S. Treasury prices rebound, pushing yields down
* German 10-year bund yields fall to new record low
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 17 Global equity markets fell on
Friday on reports about a crackdown on margin lending in China,
while the dollar retreated after rising U.S. consumer prices
failed to ease concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay
plans to raise interest rates.
China's securities regulator warned investors to be cautious
as Chinese shares hit seven-year highs after seven weeks of
gains. Retail investors are borrowing record amounts of money to
buy stocks, pushing trading volumes to new highs.
China on Friday also allowed fund managers to lend stocks
for short-selling and expanded the number of stocks investors
can short to increase the supply of securities in the market.
Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent
on the Chinese news and on worries Greece may run out of money
as debt repayments loom. Peripheral euro zone government debt
yields rose while core German bund yields hit a new record low.
Prospects have dimmed that Athens can strike a reform deal
at a meeting next Friday to unlock much-needed bailout funds.
"China in general has been tightening up on some of the
excesses in lending," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Markets in Jersey City, New Jersey. "It's
just another area that makes people think globally there's a bit
of a top to this recent rally."
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries fell 1.06 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 1.8 percent to 1,607.03. Germany's DAX fell 2.6
percent.
Traders said the European and U.S. sell-off was worsened by
the expiry of futures and options in Europe and options in the
United States. Disappointing corporate reports on both sides of
the Atlantic also weighed on the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average is fell 316.97
points, or 1.75 percent, to 17,788.8. The S&P 500 slid
28.48 points, or 1.35 percent, to 2,076.51 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 86.15 points, or 1.72 percent, to
4,921.65.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, propelled by
higher costs for gasoline and housing. Closely watched core
consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year, inching closer to
the Fed's 2 percent target.
The dollar headed for its worst week in four against a
basket of major currencies after the rising pace of inflation
failed to ease concerns that a recent spate of weak U.S.
economic data could slow Fed plans to raise rates for the first
time in almost a decade.
The greenback fell 0.21 percent to 118.74 yen. The
euro rebounded, rising 0.46 percent at $1.0809. The dollar index
also retreated, falling 0.01 percent at 97.403.
U.S. Treasury prices rebounded.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price, pushing their yield down to 1.8479 percent. The yield on
10-year German bunds fell to an all-time low of
0.05 percent.
Brent crude pared early losses to rally above $64 after
military units protecting the largest oilfields in Yemen handed
their security to armed local tribes in a sign of the weakening
grip of the Yemeni state over its resources.
Brent crude for June settled down 53 cents at $63.45
a barrel. U.S. crude for May fell 97 cents to settle at
$55.74 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)