* Nuclear deal reached between Iran, global powers
* Oil prices gain, reversing losses
* European, U.S. energy shares rise
* Weak U.S. retail sales hurt dollar
* U.S. Treasuries yields slip on U.S. data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 14 Stock markets worldwide rose
modestly on Tuesday after a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran
and six global powers left sanctions on Iran in place for now,
spurring gains in energy shares, while expectations for weak
corporate results capped U.S. share gains.
Brent and U.S. crude reversed losses which came after the
nuclear deal was reached. The deal, which is set to ease
sanctions against Tehran and allow a gradual rise in its oil
exports, had initially sent oil prices tumbling.
Benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 66 cents,
at $58.51 a barrel. Prices had fallen almost $2 earlier. U.S.
crude futures finished up 84 cents at $53.04 after
declining earlier to $50.38.
The rebound boosted the S&P energy index, which
ended 0.84 percent higher, while the STOXX 600 Europe Oil & Gas
Index closed up 0.84 percent. Healthcare stocks also
rallied, with the S&P 500 health index ending 1 percent
higher.
"When investors took a closer look at the terms of the
(nuclear) agreement, they realized it would not lead to an
immediate increase in supply," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager
at QS Investors in New York. "That led to oil prices and oil
stocks moving higher."
Expectations for weak corporate earnings reports and data
showing disappointing June retail sales in the United States,
along with a decline in shares of auto makers in Europe, capped
equities gains.
U.S. companies are expected to report their worst sales
declines in nearly six years when they post second-quarter
results, while earnings are expected to have fallen 2.8 percent,
according to the latest Thomson Reuters estimates.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 2.44 points, or 0.57
percent, at 429.63.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 75.9
points, or 0.42 percent, at 18,053.58. The S&P 500 closed
up 9.35 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,108.95. The Nasdaq
Composite finished up 33.38 points, or 0.66 percent, at
5,104.89.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.53 percent, at 1,580.34.
The unexpected drop in U.S. June retail sales data added to
speculation that tepid economic data may push back when the
Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising interest rates. That
speculation halted Monday's rally in the dollar and sent
Treasury yields lower.
The data increased focus on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to Congress on Wednesday and
Thursday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.2 percent at
96.662.
"It was disappointing news for dollar bulls," said Vassili
Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, in
reference to the retail sales data. "It makes it more likely
that the Fed will wait at least until December" to hike rates,
he said.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 7/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent, from a yield of 2.43
percent late on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
0.2 percent at $1,153.50.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London, Karen
Brettell in New York, and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Chris Reese)