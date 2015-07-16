* U.S. shares gain on quarterly earnings reports
* Greek parliament's approval of bailout plan boosts shares
* U.S. short-dated yields rise on expected Fed rate hike
* Dollar rallies to more than seven-week high
* Oil prices rise after power outage hits UK oilfield
(Updates to close of European stock, bond markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 16 The Greek parliament's
approval of a third bailout program for the debt-stricken
country boosted world stock markets, with Wall Street also
buoyed by robust corporate earnings, while the U.S. dollar rose
on expectations of higher interest rates.
Strong quarterly reports from U.S. blue chip companies
helped U.S. shares, while European markets cheered news that the
European Central Bank was pressing ahead with its economic
stimulus program, had agreed to more funding for Greek banks,
and promised further action if needed.
European shares hit a more than six-week high after the
parliament in Athens approved austerity measures demanded by its
lenders to open talks on the new bailout. The Greek parliament's
vote left the government without a majority.
While the political climate in Greece remained fragile, with
the International Monetary Fund saying this week that the
country's debt was unsustainable, investors were willing to give
a cautious thumbs-up to the Greek parliament's approval of the
bailout plan.
"The deal has accomplished the objectives of the ECB and the
IMF, which is to take Greece off the crisis burner and put it
into the slow cooker," said John Rutledge, chief investment
strategist at Safanad in New York. "The remaining issue is
whether Greece will live up to what they agree to do."
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.64 percent at 431.74.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq climbed to a three-week high and
the S&P 500 was within 1 percent of its record peak as
bellwether companies such as Citigroup, eBay and
Netflix reported strong results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 0.24
percent at 18094.16. The S&P 500 was up 0.65 percent at
2121.10, and the Nasdaq Composite was last up 1 percent
at 5149.118.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares
closed up 1.4 percent at 1,608.71, near a more than six-week
high of 1,613.61 hit earlier.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rallied to a more than
seven-week high of 97.756 after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
Wednesday a rate hike is likely this year.
Yellen is due to testify to the Senate Banking Committee on
Thursday.
The euro hit $1.08550, a more than seven-week low
against the dollar. Short-dated Treasuries prices slipped on the
favorable interest rate outlook, with three-year notes
last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.05 percent, from a
yield of 1 percent late Wednesday. Yields move inversely to
prices.
"People are realizing what (Yellen) said, that every meeting
is on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't
be long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Brent crude oil prices rose after a power outage closed the
UK's largest oilfield. Data also showed a fall in crude
inventories and strong demand from refineries in the United
States.
Brent crude for August was last up 74 cents at
$57.79 a barrel. U.S. light crude was last down 22 cents
at $51.19.
Spot gold prices hit an eight-month low of $1,142.10
on expectations for a Fed rate hike this year.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London and Karen
Brettell in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)