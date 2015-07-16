* U.S. shares gain on quarterly earnings reports
* Greek parliament's approval of bailout plan boosts shares
* Nasdaq hits record closing high
* Dollar rallies to more than seven-week high
* Brent crude prices rise after power outage hits UK
oilfield
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 16 The Greek parliament's
approval of a third bailout program for the debt-stricken
country boosted world stock markets, with Wall Street also
buoyed by robust corporate earnings, while the U.S. dollar rose
on expectations of higher interest rates.
Strong quarterly reports from Netflix and eBay
helped push the Nasdaq to a record closing high, while
European markets cheered news that the European Central Bank was
pressing ahead with its economic stimulus program, had agreed to
more funding for Greek banks, and promised further action if
needed.
European shares hit a more than six-week high after the
parliament in Athens approved austerity measures demanded by its
lenders to open talks on the new bailout.
While the political climate in Greece remained fragile,
investors were willing to give a cautious thumbs-up to the Greek
parliament's approval of the bailout plan.
"The parliamentary approval boosted prices today," said Clem
Miller, portfolio manager at Wilmington International Funds in
Baltimore, Maryland. "There was optimism about the European
Central Bank providing more liquidity to Greece, but there is
significant ongoing caution about Greek implementation risk."
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.69 percent at 431.97.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed up 0.39 percent at 18,120.25. The S&P 500 closed up 0.80
percent at 2,124.29, near a record high. The Nasdaq Composite
closed up 1.26 percent at 5,163.184.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares
closed up 1.4 percent at 1,608.71, near a more than six-week
high of 1,613.61 hit earlier.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rallied to a more than
seven-week high of 97.756 on expectations that the Fed will hike
rates this year. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday that an
interest rate hike is likely this year, repeating comments from
Wednesday made as part of her semi-annual testimony to Congress.
The euro hit $1.08550, a more than seven-week low
against the dollar. Short-dated Treasuries prices slipped on the
favorable interest rate outlook, with three-year notes
last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.04 percent, from a
yield of 1 percent late Wednesday. Yields move inversely to
prices.
"People are realizing what (Yellen) said, that every meeting
is on the table going forward, and thinking maybe we shouldn't
be long the front-end," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Brent crude oil prices rose after a power outage closed the
UK's largest oilfield and as the August contract approached
expiration.
Brent crude for August settled up 46 cents at $57.51
a barrel. U.S. light crude settled down 50 cents at
$50.91.
Spot gold prices hit an eight-month low of $1,142.10
on the expectations for a 2015 Fed rate hike. U.S. gold futures
for August delivery settled down 0.3 percent at $1,143.90
an ounce.
