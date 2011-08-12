* Asia shares give up early gains; Nikkei down 0.2 pct
* S&P 500 futures down 1 pct but Europe stocks seen firmer
* Euro/Swiss franc falls after record jump
* Intraday volatility across markets still high
* Europe's crisis still the medium-term focus
By Swati Bhat
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 U.S. stock futures slid 1
percent on Friday, pulling Asian shares off early highs, as
sentiment remained cautious on concerns over the European debt
crisis, which will probably keep supporting safe havens like
gold and Swiss franc.
Wall Street jumped 4 percent overnight in high volume, with
relatively low valuations and short-term oversold conditions
attracting buyers, though the see-saw moves this week appear to
be continuing with U.S. equity markets set for a weaker open.
However, European shares were seen extending the previous
sessions gains, with investors seen focusing again on
macroeconomic fundamentals and bargain-hunters looking at
beaten-down stocks.
"Markets are still trying to build a bit of a bottom and it
still needs to be proved that this is the bottom," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at Sydney-based AMP Capital,
which has more than $100 billion in assets under management.
"For the next three months we are probably going to remain
volatile. Markets may not be as messy as the last two weeks but
I suspect the debt problems in U.S. and Europe will continue and
concerns over a U.S recession will linger for some time".
Volatility across financial markets has spiked over the past
few weeks, with rumours flying about the health of European
banks, questions mounting about the stability of money markets
and growing fears that the U.S. economy may tip back into
recesion or a prolonged period of tepid growth.
The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan
was roughly unchanged on the day, trimming
earlier gains as U.S. stock futures SPc1 sagged.
The index lost around 3.6 percent on the week,
underperforming the world index and taking Asia
ex-Japan year-to-date losses to more than 11 percent.
NAPPING BEARS
"The risk-averse sentiment has not gone away really. For
today, the bears are resting," said Kumar Rachapudi, a fixed
income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
Japan's Nikkei share average reversed early gains to
end 0.2 percent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index
rose 1 percent and Australia advanced 0.8 percent.
Some fund managers in Asia with long-term horizons have been
slowly shifting their portfolios by buying more cyclical stocks,
which are more sensitive to changes in business cycles, and
reducing exposure to so-called defensive sectors.
"As prices come down and correct, we add to our current
positions. We're not changing the basic strategy that we have
which is commodities and consumers," Mark Mobius, executive
chairman of Franklin Templeton's emerging markets group, told
Reuters Television.
"We're looking for good consumer stocks and stocks in the
commodities area particularly oil that can benefit from what's
going on."
Similar strategies may have more to do with valuations and
positioning than a call on global economic prospects.
For example, in some Asian markets, stocks in a defensive
sector such as consumer staples are running a bit expensive
relative to growth prospects compared with a cyclical sector
such as industrials.
A look at the ratio of price-to-earnings over estimated
earnings growth next year indicates Indonesia's consumer staples
are trading at 1.3 times versus 0.5 times among industrials,
Thomson Reuters Starmine showed. In Korea, staples are trading
at 1.0 time versus the 0.3 times of industrials.
That investors in U.S. stocks focused more on value
overnight despite the clear and present risks to economic growth
is not so surprising considering the S&P 500 index is trading
around 11.7 times forecast earnings in 12 months, well below the
10-year average of 16.2 times.
"For now, we believe that picking the EM equity markets with
solid fundamentals remains a good strategy for global equity
managers in this current environment," Win Thin, Global Head of
Emerging Markets Strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a
note.
SAFE HAVENS TO STAY IN FOCUS
The safe-haven Swiss franc rebounded in Asia on Friday,
after posting record one-day falls against the euro and dollar
overnight after the Swiss National Bank threatened to step up
its fight to curb the franc's strength.
The euro was down 0.4 percent to $1.4190, though
global focus would likely be on how the single currency fares
against the Swiss franc.
The euro surged a record 5 percent against the franc
overnight, but was trading down 0.8 percent at 1.0761 francs in
Asian trading .
"Market reaction was probably a reflection of how long
participants are of the Swiss franc," said Richard Grace, chief
currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
Gold prices were down marginally at $1,765.19 an ounce
, some 2.7 percent below a record high of $1,813.79 hit on
Thursday. Still the metal was up 6.2 percent this week, on
course for the biggest weekly gain since January 2009.
Oil CLc1 also snapped a two-day rising streak, falling 1.2
percent, after having gained 6.4 percent over the last two days.
