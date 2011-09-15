* Asian stocks up in relief rally based on Europe
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.9 pct, Nikkei gains 1.8 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 index futures up 1.1 percent
* Single currency eases to around $1.3720
* Oil down 0.4 percent, Brent crude at $112 a barrel
By Vikram Subhedar and Alex Richardson
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 15 European stock
index futures rose on Thursday, following a bounce in Asia, on
signs that European policymakers are taking tentative steps to
tackle a crippling debt crisis, but the euro slipped amid
scepticism that a Greek default can be avoided.
Global equities were buoyed by comments from a top European
official on plans for a common euro zone bond and by France and
Germany pledging their commitment to keeping debt-laden Greece
in the single currency.
Still, some fund managers doubted the rebound would be
sustained.
"I haven't seen anything that provides me comfort that the
situation has been dealt with yet," said Simon Burge, a
portfolio manager at ATI Asset Management in Sydney.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 rose 1.1 percent, and
DAX FDXc1 and CAC-40 FCEc1 futures also gained around 1
percent , while financial bookmakers called the FTSE
100 to open as much as 1.4 percent up.
Equity markets have been hammered since late July on the
twin fears of renewed recession in the United States and the
potential for Europe's sovereign debt woes to trigger a wider
crisis in the financial system. This week, European stocks
hitting a two-year low.
TECH STOCKS DO THE BEST
Japan's Nikkei share average closed 1.8 percent
higher, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan gained 0.9 percent, with tech
stocks the best performers .
The Nikkei was coming off a two-and-a-half year closing low
on Wednesday, while the MSCI index, which touched a 14-month low
in the previous session, remained more than 20 percent below its
2011 high in April.
Optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt
crisis trumped weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the
U.S., helping the S&P 500 close up more than 1 percent.
Some traders attributed the gains on Wall Street to
short-covering -- when market players buy to realise profits on
bets a stock will fall in price -- ahead of inflation numbers in
the United States, with Europe still the clear focus.
CREDIT CRUNCH
European finance ministers have been warned confidentially
of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis
in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to
documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The euro jumped to a three-day peak of $1.3873 on Wednesday
after a 25-minute telephone call between the leaders of France,
Germany and Greece which boosted confidence that Athens will
receive the next tranche of aid from the European Union and IMF
and avoid imminent default.
The single currency's recovery was further helped after
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso flagged plans
to present options soon for the introduction of common euro
bonds, seen by many as a key tool to ease the crisis.
The project, however, is likely to meet stiff political
resistance and potential legal challenges in
Germany.
The euro edged down on Thursday to around $1.3720 .
Most strategists believe its trend remains downwards, with only
short-term solutions to the crisis on the table for now.
"Nothing has changed. Greece is still highly
likely to have to do more restructuring," said Joseph Capurso,
currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
BONDS FIRM
Many perceived safe-haven assets, including the dollar, U.S.
Treasuries and Japanese government bonds (JGBs), remained in
demand, underlining the brittle nature of the stocks rally.
Ten-year Treasury notes nudged up 1.5/32 in price to yield
1.988 percent , compared with 1.992 percent in late
U.S. trade. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies .
The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs was steady at 0.990
percent.
"Stocks are catching up with the relief rally on Wall
Street, but bonds are being supported too as investors fret over
a possible rating cut to Italy and a Greek default," said a
trader at a European bank.
But spot gold slipped around 0.7 percent to about
$1,808 an ounce, after falling nearly 1 percent in the previous
session. It hit a lifetime high of around $1,920 an ounce last
week.
Oil eased as rising fuel stocks and falling demand in top
consumer the United States reinforced views that slowing
economic growth and Europe's debt crisis would dent energy use.
Brent crude LCOc1 edged down 0.3 percent to $112 a barrel,
while U.S. crude CLc1 lost 0.4 percent to $88.57.
"The concern is that what starts as a financial crisis will
drive the cost of borrowing to levels where it is difficult for
the corporate world to invest, depressing economic activity and
putting pressure on oil," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets
strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
(Additional Reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney, Sonali Paul
in Melbourne Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Alejandro Barbajosa in
Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)