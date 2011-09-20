* Euro STOXX 50 futures, S&P futures down 0.7 percent
* Greece default worries, Italy downgrade weigh
* Nikkei falls 1.6 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan down 0.7 pct
* Euro slips 0.5 pct to around $1.3615
* Safe haven demand pushes 10-yr JGB yield down to 0.990 pct
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Stocks and the euro fell on
Tuesday after ratings agency S&P downgraded Italy and as Greece
held talks with creditors to avoid running out of cash within
weeks, amid worries that Europe's debt woes will trigger a
full-blown banking crisis.
Oil and copper prices steadied, after tumbling on Monday on
concerns the economic damage wreaked by the euro zone crisis
would hurt industrial demand.
The dollar firmed as investors sought safety in the U.S.
currency despite expectations of further easing steps by the
Federal Reserve this week.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 futures fell 0.7
percent, tracking declines on Asian exchanges. Futures for
Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1 also fell,
while financial spreadbetters called the FTSE 100 to
open down as much as 0.6 percent.
S&P futures ESc1 also fell 0.7 percent, pointing to
further weakness on Wall Street later in the day after U.S.
stocks slid around 1 percent on Monday.
"Whilst the downgrade and negative outlook for the Italian
economy are no surprise, the fact that the crisis has moved from
a peripheral country to a core country is enough to spark some
risk aversion today," said Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital
Spreads in London.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.6 percent,
partly catching up with falls elsewhere on Monday when Tokyo
markets were closed, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 0.7 percent.
The MSCI index is in bear market territory -- traditionally
defined as a fall of 20 percent or more -- after sliding 21.8
percent from its 2011 high in April.
Standard and Poor's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by
one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a move that
took markets by surprise. The rating agency warned of a
deteriorating growth outlook and damaging political uncertainty.
"Coming at a time when the world's financial markets are on
the edge, warily watching for a default by Greece with knock-on
unknown effects on the financial system, the optics of this
downgrade stink," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist with High
Frequency Economics in New York.
Global markets have been haunted since late July by the twin
concerns of the intractable euro zone crisis and worries that
the United States is slipping back into recession.
GREEK TALKS
International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink
its public sector to secure fresh emergency funds and avoid
running out of money within weeks.
Telephone talks will resume later on Tuesday between Greek
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and European Union and
International Monetary Fund officials.
The finance ministry in Athens said the talks were close to
agreement on the steps Greece must take to secure the next
installment of aid, worth about 8 billion euros, which it needs
to pay salaries and pensions next month.
"In the near term, it comes down to whether Greece will get
the next tranche as strains in the interbank market are easing a
bit," said Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
The euro fell 0.5 percent after the Italy downgrade
to trade around $1.3615, while the Australian dollar -- which is
influenced by expectations for commodity prices and so sensitive
to the outlook for global demand -- slid to a one-month low of
$1.0166.
Tom Fitzpatrick, global head of CitiFX Technicals, told
Reuters Insider TV that uncertainty over the direction of euro
zone policy would continue to weigh on the single currency.
"You at least know what you've got in the U.S., you don't
know what you've got, in terms of decision-making, in Europe,"
he said.
"Therefore we feel it's very feasible that you'll see a move
lower by the end of the year, probably to $1.30 or below on the
euro, and our belief is this may well continue for some time to
come."
Putting further pressure on the euro, sources told Reuters
that two Chinese state banks had stopped trading currency swaps
with some European lenders, adding to concerns about the
region's banking system.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
fell to around 1.94 percent, not far off the 1.879
level reached last week that was its lowest in 60 years.
OPERATION TWIST
Long-dated Treasuries have been outperforming on
expectations the Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day policy
meeting later on Tuesday, will act to push down already low
long-term interest rates by tilting its portfolio towards longer
maturities in a move known as "Operation Twist".
A flight to safety also boosted Japanese government bonds,
with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 1.5
basis points to 0.990 percent.
Oil has weathered much of the turmoil in financial markets
over the past month thanks to supportive fundamentals, such as
diminished North Sea production and healthy Chinese demand, but
succumbed to broader macroeconomic pressures on Monday, when
Brent crude dropped more than $3 a barrel.
Brent LCOc1 was little changed just above $109 a barrel on
Tuesday, while U.S. crude CLc1 was steady around $85.60.
Copper was also not much changed around $8,356 a
tonne, after tumbling 3.8 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day
loss since March, to a nine-month low.
Gold eased about 0.3 percent, falling further below $1,800
an ounce after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session
as investors favoured Treasuries and the dollar over the
precious metal as their safe-haven assets of choice.
(Additional Reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Hideyuki Sano
and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Tricia Wright in London and Reuters
Insider TV in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)