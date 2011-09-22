(Adds European index futures, new quotes, updates prices)
* MSCI AP ex-Japan falls 4.3 pct, hits 14-month low
* Nikkei down 2.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 futures down 2.7
percent
* Asian falls follow drop of nearly 3 pct on Wall Street
* Dollar index surges to 7-month high
* Brent crude falls below $109 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Stocks tumbled and the dollar
surged on Thursday after a warning from the Federal Reserve that
the United States faced a grim economic outlook with
"significant downside risks" and further evidence of a slowdown
in China.
European stock index futures fell more than 2.5 percent
after a slump of more than 4 percent on Asian exchanges, while
commodities and emerging market currencies dived in a broad
sell-off of riskier assets.
Global miners and Asia's big exporters were hit hard, with
Rio Tinto falling 6.2 percent and Honda Motor
shedding 3.9 percent.
"It is hard to ignore the macroeconomic picture," said Tony
Nunan, a risk manager with Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Corp.
The dollar jumped to a seven-month high on the prospect of
higher short-term interest rates after the Fed said it would
sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy
longer-dated debt.
The widely predicted Fed move, known as "Operation Twist",
aims to stimulate the economy by forcing down long-term
borrowing costs.
But it was the central bank's bleak assessment of the
world's biggest economy that preoccupied markets, with some
investors also disappointed that there were no bolder stimulus
moves, given the extent of the Fed's pessimism.
"The dollar's strength and the risk aversion that we have
seen in recent weeks have picked up steam after the Fed, as
investors came to terms with the fact they can't pin their hopes
on the bank to help the economy," said Tohru Sasaki, head of
Japan rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 fell 2.7
percent. Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40
FCEc1 were down more than 2.5 percent, while financial
spreadbetters in London called the FTSE 100 to open down
as much as 2.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped 4.3 percent, near the intraday low.
Earlier it touched a 14-month trough as capital outflows
hammered emerging market strongholds such as Hong Kong
and Indonesia .
Selling accelerated on Asian stock markets after HSBC's
China Flash PMI showed the factory sector shrank for a third
consecutive month in September, pointing to a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
The data suggested that China, the engine room of
global growth in recent years, may not be able to provide much
of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.
The twin fears of U.S. recession and a banking crisis
brought on by Europe's sovereign debt woes have haunted equity
markets, fuelling a sharp sell-off in early August and renewed
weakness this month.
Emerging Asian equities have underperformed U.S. stocks
since the August falls, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index now
nearly 25 percent below its 2011 high in April and Wall Street's
S&P 500 down 15 percent from its peak in May.
"TWIST" FAILS TO STIR
"Operation Twist" is the latest in a series of steps aimed
at reviving an economy that has struggled to rebound from the
2008 financial crisis.
But investors worry that the Fed's latest plan will have
little effect on lending in an economy that appears to be
stagnating, which the Fed also noted.
U.S. stocks suffered their worst one-day drop in a month
after the central bank wrapped up its two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling nearly 3 percent.
S&P index futures ESc1 traded in Asia fell 0.4
percent, suggesting further weakness when trading
resumes .
The dollar rose broadly, with the dollar index , which
measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies,
gaining as much as 0.9 percent to hit a seven-month high.
As investors sought safety in the highly liquid dollar,
currencies of emerging economies such as the Brazilian real
and the South African rand made their biggest
daily losses since the 2008 crisis.
Offshore dollar/yuan forwards rose, with the active
three-month contract implying the Chinese currency
would depreciate in three months, in a reversal of one of the
core bets that foreign exchange markets have held all year.
EURO EASES
The euro eased to $1.3565, heading back towards a
seven-month low of $1.3495 struck last week, and hit a 10-year
trough versus the yen -- another benefactor of dampened risk
sentiment -- at 103.67 before recovering to around
104.10.
U.S. Treasuries extended gains made after the
Fed's announcement, with the 10-year Treasury yield
falling to a new 60-year low at 1.82 percent.
The Fed's plan to tilt its portfolio towards longer
maturities brought the 30-year yield down sharply to
2.94 percent, a fall of 6 basis points on Thursday after a
whopping 22 basis points drop on Wednesday.
Japanese government bond yields also fell, with the
benchmark 10-year sliding as much as 2 basis points to 0.965
percent, its lowest since November.
The Australian dollar , sensitive to expected demand
for commodities -- especially from China -- dipped below parity
with the U.S. dollar for the first time since Aug. 9.
Oil and industrial metals, led by copper, slipped further
amid worries of slowing Chinese demand.
"It is another blow after the Fed's language about downside
risks on the economy really hurt sentiment," said David
Thurtell, a Citigroup Inc. analyst based in Singapore. "China is
the commodity world's only remaining crutch."
Brent crude LCOc1 was down 1.4 percent at $108.83 a barrel
and U.S. crude CLc1 lost 1.6 percent to $84.54. Copper
fell more than 3 percent to $8,045 a tonne, its lowest level
since November.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in TOKYO and Manash
Goswami and Jane Lee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Neil Fullick)