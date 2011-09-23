* G20 vows financial stability, all necessary action
* Euro zone to bolster euro fund by October meeting
* MSCI AP ex-Japan down 3 pct to 16-mth low
* Euro STOXX 50 futures up 0.3 pct
* Euro firms to $1.3496, copper slumps 7 pct
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 23 European shares were poised
to claw their way off 26-month lows on Friday, but Asian stocks
slid on fears of renewed recession in the developed world and as
a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability left
investors largely unimpressed.
Profit-taking on bets against the euro lifted the single
currency after a statement committed the Group of 20 major
economies to "take all necessary actions" to calm the global
financial system and said central banks stood ready to provide
liquidity.
But metals prices tumbled amid worries that the gloomy
economic outlook signalled falling industrial demand, and market
players said any G20 inspired market bounce would likely be
short-lived.
"There is nothing new, nothing substantial where we can
grasp and say this is good, now we can put on some risk again. I
don't think it changes the bigger picture," said Jesper
Bargmann, Asia head of G11 spot FX for RBS in Singapore.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 rose 0.3 percent.
Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1
were also positive, while financial spreadbetters called the
FTSE 100 to open up 0.8 percent, after a fall of 4.7
percent on Thursday.
That contrasted with Asia, where MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3
percent to its lowest level since May 2010.
Alarm at the U.S. Federal Reserve's dire outlook for the
world's biggest economy at its two-day policy meeting this week
pushed world stocks to 13-month lows as investors shed risky
assets from portfolios and scurried to safer havens.
The G20 statement came as finance ministers and central
bankers met in Washington, under pressure from investors to show
action in the face of rising stresses in the financial system.
Several European banks have seen their share prices tumble
and their cost of funding rise as investors worried about their
exposure to debt issued by Greece and other debt-heavy euro zone
countries.
Global stocks as measured by MSCI's All-Country World index
are now in bear market territory -- often
defined as a fall of 20 percent or more -- having fallen 23
percent from their 2011 high in May.
Asian stocks have broadly unperformed since a global rout in
early August, with MSCI's regional ex-Japan index 27.8 percent
below its year high, reached in April.
Khiem Do, head of Asian multi-asset strategy with Baring
Asset Management in Hong Kong, said the under performance was
more due to investors sitting on the sidelines in cash or bonds
rather than actively dumping Asian stocks.
"It's a lack of buyers, rather than a lot of selling, so
prices are marked down because the U.S. market or European
markets are down overnight," he told Reuters Insider TV.
"But I don't think we're seeing a massive amount of
liquidation of Asian equities over the past one or two weeks.
According to the official stats there has been some net selling,
but the actually amounts are quite small."
BELEAGUERED EURO
The euro climbed by as much as 0.8 percent earlier after
Jiji news agency reported that Group of 20 officials were
working toward an emergency statement, stirring hopes for action
to soothe jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis.
The beleaguered single currency remained up on the day after
the G20 pledged to support banks, trading up around 0.3 percent
at $1.3496 .
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.3 percent to around 102.93
yen , having bounced back from Thursday's trough of
102.211 yen, its lowest in more than 10 years.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 stabilised and were trading up 0.4
percent, suggesting Wall Street stocks would open up
later after a drop on Thursday of around 3 percent -- the second
in as many days.
Despite their better growth prospects than the indebted
West, Asia's emerging markets have been hit hard by the
sell-off, partly due to fund managers closing out profitable
positions to cover losses elsewhere in their portfolios.
South Korea, where the main stock index fell 5.7
percent, became the latest emerging economy to pledge action to
stem its falling currency on Friday after Brazil moved to
protect its real from a sharp slide, in what appeared to be a
sudden shift in strategy.
"It's a rush for the exits," said a currency trader.
"Investors spent 18 months building positions in these emerging
markets and they're trying to get out of them in 18 hours."
"MASSIVE DE-RISKING"
Commodity markets, copper in particular, bore the brunt of
the global rout that accompanied the Fed's gloomy outlook. Brent
crude oil futures LCOc1 posted their biggest single-day loss
in six weeks on Thursday and the Reuters-Jefferies CRB commodity
index lost 4.4 percent.
Metals fell further on Friday, with copper losing 7 percent
to $7,140 a tonne, nickel down more than 8 percent and
tin plunging more than 12 percent.
Brent crude was slightly firmer at $105.57 a barrel.
"It is just a short-covering rally that we are seeing
today," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director for Commodity
Broking Services in Sydney. "Otherwise, the overall direction is
weak. Oil has been moving in line with equities."
Gold, which hit a record above $1,920 an ounce earlier this
month, has been losing out as the safe-haven asset of choice in
recent weeks as investors put their faith in the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries, which in turn have made the precious metal more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Gold fell around 0.4 percent on Friday to around $1,729 an
ounce, on track for its third straight week of losses.
"The dollar has strengthened in all of this and everyone is
de-risking and putting money into the dollar because of the
deteriorating economic outlook," said Soozhana Choi, head of
commodity research in Asia at Deutsche Bank in Singapore.
"We saw massive de-risking across the board, and gold as
well as other commodities weren't unscathed."
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG, Wayne
Cole in SYDNEY and Manash Goswami and Jane Lee in SINGAPORE)