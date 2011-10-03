* MSCI Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei fall 2 pct
* Euro hits 8-mth low
* Oil tumbles more than $1
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 3 Asian stocks extended losses,
partly dragged lower by a plunge in Hong Kong shares, and the
euro fell on Monday on deepening concerns that the euro zone's
debt crisis will dampen global growth.
Worries that a weakening economy will hurt industrial demand
hit commodities such as copper, which extended losses for a
fourth session in a row after its worst quarter in nearly three
years, and oil, which slid more than $1 earlier in the session.
Gold rose as investors abandoned riskier commodities,
commodity-linked currencies and equities in favour of the safety
of the precious metal and the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 3 percent, slipping closer to a 16-month
low hit late in September, while Japan's Nikkei fell 2
percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped more than 4
percent in early trade to its lowest since May 2009, with
financials and developers hit hard on fears of the potential
impact of a property market correction.
"The October-December quarter begins today, so there is hope
for domestic fund buying," said Fujio Ando, senior managing
director at Chibagin Asset Management in Tokyo.
"But right now the market's focus is Greece's problems and
how Europe will address the situation, as well as U.S. data this
week that will show us more about the economy."
Among the first set of clues to help gauge direction for the
global economy in the fourth quarter is the U.S. Institute of
Supply Management index, a component of the broader Purchasing
Managers index that is reported separately, due later on Monday.
As global stocks posted their worst quarter in nearly three
years in July-September, and with mainland Chinese markets
closed all week for national holidays, traders said volatility
might rise with some funds seeking to capitalise on bearish
sentiment in thin volume.
EURO LOW
The euro fell to its lowest level in more than eight months
at $1.3322 in early Asia trade as a government draft
budget figures on Sunday showed Greece would miss a deficit
target set just months ago in a massive bailout package.
Adding to the concerns over Greece, the German finance
minister was quoted as ruling out a higher German contribution
to the euro zone's rescue fund than approved by parliament last
week.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting later were expected to
put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms
and also discuss options for leveraging the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), the currency bloc's bailout fund, to
increase its financial firepower. ID:nL5E7L20LD]
In commodity markets, Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 1.04
percent to $101.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 1.36
percent to $78.12.
Gold extended gains, rising 0.6 percent to $1,632.30
an ounce, after ending the third quarter up 8 percent for its
biggest quarterly gain of this year. Those quarterly gains came
despite a steep drop from a record above $1,920 an ounce in
September.
Some equity market players are seeing buying potential in
the recent sell-off, saying any positive news could turn around
the market after this week, when volume is expected to be thin
during Asian trading hours due to the Chinese holidays.
"There is progress in Greece and the EFSF is still making
progress -- they are making baby steps which is positive," said
Todd Martin, Asia Equity Strategist at Societe Generale.
"There are signs value players are buying into the market.
Several catalysts could turn the market around," he said.
While global markets have priced in a U.S. double-dip
recession, global contagion should be contained as long as
Europe makes orderly progress on its problems, he said.
A fall in oil prices and a dip in long-term interest rates
would be positive in spurring demand long-term.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes remained
steady at 1.91 percent in Asia on Monday, after falling 10 basis
points on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Alex
Richardson)