* MSCI index ex-Japan falls 1.7 pct, Nikkei at lowest in
over 6 mths
* Gold up 1 pct, copper down 4 pct on Greek fears
* Yen benefits as safe haven
* Credit spread widens sharply
(Adds European index futures, updates prices)
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 4 European stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, after global stocks sank to a 15-month low, as
investors shed riskier assets on growing doubts over Greece's
ability to avoid default that fuelled fears of global financial
turmoil and recession.
Concerns over the banking sector's exposure to euro zone
sovereign debt and plummeting asset values across the board
prompted a further sharp widening of credit default swaps.
With private sector economists cutting growth forecasts in
the face of a darkening economic picture, the weakening outlook
for industrial demand weighed on copper and oil, while
flight-to-safety strengthened gold, the yen and the dollar.
"Investors are cutting their exposure to risk as the most
extreme risks -- such as Greek default -- are looming closer
than they expected," said Jung Sang-jin, a senior fund manager
at Dongbu Asset Management.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 2.6 percent to just above a
16-month low hit in late September before recovering slightly.
It fell about 3.6 percent on Monday and is 30 percent below its
2011 high in April.
Economists at Goldman Sachs said they now expected the euro
area to slip into recession beginning in the fourth quarter, and
cut their 2012 growth forecast for the United States to 1.4
percent, from 2 percent, as the crisis bites.
ING also cut its growth forecasts for the developed world.
The MSCI All-Country World index fell as
much as 0.7 percent to its lowest level since July 2010, adding
to declines on Monday, when bank shares were battered.
"BIGGER THAN LEHMAN"
Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia vowed on
Tuesday to clean up its balance sheet after concerns about its
exposure to Greece, and a Belgian newspaper report said the
bank will be split up into "good" and "bad" assets.
Japan's Nikkei fell to a 6-1/2-month low as a
sell-off in commodities pushed trading houses lower and the
Greek woes pressured the financial sector.
"We could be in for a shakeout even larger than the Lehman
shock," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust Bank.
The massive selling pressures prompted some authorities to
step in to help restore some order.
The Korea Exchange temporarily suspended programme sales on
the main Korea Composite Stock Price Index in early
trade on Tuesday due to drastic falls in futures as the broader
market tumbled more than 5 percent.
Taiwan state funds were seen stepping into the local market
to prop up heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co , the world's top contract chipmaker,
helping the market erase earlier losses to trade flat.
European stock index futures pointed to a sharp drop when
trading starts, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1,
Germany's DAX FDXc1, France's CAC-40 FCEc1 down 1.6-1.7
percent.
CDS WIDENS
As credit markets feel the strain, the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index widened by 13 basis points
on Tuesday, after expanding 15 bps on Monday.
"Banks are faced with concerns over their exposure to
Europe's debt, but on top of that, the latest market tumble also
brings to light that it is also weakening banks' financial
strength as they themselves are investors," said Akane Enatsu,
credit analyst at Barclays Capital in Japan.
"Banks are in a bind and they can't get out of the
situation," she said.
Europe's financials were also wider, with 5-year CDS on BNP
Paribas widening by 6.5 basis points and
Deutsche Bank's 5-year CDS up 5.6 basis points.
The market's overwhelming focus on Greece's financial woes
overshadowed a better-than-expected reading from the U.S.
Institute of Supply Management's September manufacturing index
and a rise in construction spending, potential evidence that the
U.S. economy can avoid a recession.
With a bleak global demand outlook, oil fell more than $1
earlier on Tuesday, pressured by the debt concerns and a
stronger dollar. U.S. crude CLc1 fell to an intraday low of
$75.92 a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 fell to as low as
$100.50.
The yen, often regarded as safe haven, hovered near a
10-year peak against the euro while the other safe haven
currency, the U.S. dollar, firmed near a 9-month high against a
basket of currencies.
Investor preference for safer assets accelerated flows into
gold, pushing the market up 1 percent while copper tumbled 4
percent as investors dumped the industrial metal on worries over
a slowdown in growth and turned to dollar holdings.
European policymakers met on Monday to discuss ways to
leverage the euro zone's rescue fund and pressure Greece to
implement agreed structural reforms.
(Additional reporting by Jungyoun Park, Faith Hung and Hideyuki
Sano; Editing by Alex Richardson)