By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 5 European stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, despite scepticism among investors about whether
European leaders are going far enough in their efforts to fix
the region's sovereign debt crisis that prompted Asian stocks to
trim earlier gains.
Doubts also grew over the sustainability of Tuesday's rise
in U.S. stocks, which came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke eased concerns over the damage to the U.S. economy from
a possible Greek default with a promise of more economic
stimulus if needed.
"The market in Asia is testing Bernanke's resolve to be able
to provide stimulus," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director
of Commodity Broking Services.
"What the market wants to see is something definite, and it
is losing faith in what Bernanke can deliver."
S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased 0.3 percent in Asian trading,
suggesting a weaker start on Wall Street.
In credit markets, which have been showing increasing signs
of strain in recent weeks, the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index widened slightly from the open, but at
a much slower pace than a sharp widening earlier this week.
MOODY'S REMINDS
In the latest blow to be dealt to investor confidence by
Europe's intractable crisis, Moody's on Tuesday slashed its
bonds rating on the euro zone's third-largest economy Italy by
three notches, saying it saw a "material increase" in funding
risks for euro zone nations and warning of more possible cuts.
"They have to be continuously seen to be working on the
problem," said Barratt, adding that European policymakers needed
to show concrete action to convince the markets they can stop
the region's debt woes triggering a full-blown banking crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, having been up as much as 0.9
percent earlier. It hit a two-year low the day before.
But Japanese and Korean shares turned negative after an
initial gain. The Nikkei fell 0.86 percent, after
opening up 0.4 percent, with the broader Topix index
tumbling below lows marked after a major earthquake in March as
foreign investors looked to cut risk in their portfolios.
"There are now hopes that a worst-case scenario in Europe
will be avoided, but because this plan is still under
consideration and is not formally decided yet, plenty of risks
remain," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities.
South Korean stocks extended their slide and the
government revived weekly crisis management meetings to try to
stem capital flight from its financial markets, which are
particularly vulnerable as Korean banks carry a heavy load of
short-term debt.
European stock index futures pointed to sharp gains after
heavy losses in the previous three sessions, with futures for
the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's
CAC-40 FCEc1 up 1.3-1.7 percent.
EURO FALTERS
As the euro slipped from highs, gold's rise was capped,
while other commodities such as oil and copper struggled to
extend gains on lingering concerns over global demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up 1.75 percent, but off an intraday
high of $102.10 a barrel, as tighter U.S. crude stocks and
promises by the Fed to launch new stimulus measures if necessary
helped halt a sharp three-day sell-off.
U.S. crude CLc1 traded up $2.11 at $77.78 a barrel.
The euro eased 0.4 percent against the dollar, faltering
after a brief rally that had lifted the single currency from a
near nine-month trough against the dollar and a decade low
versus the yen on Tuesday.
U.S. Treasuries stabilised in Asia on Wednesday, with the
10-year notes yielding 1.83 percent against 1.82
percent in late U.S. trade, when demand for the safety of
government bonds eased following Bernanke soothing comments.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second
bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
A sense of urgency appeared to be heightening in Europe as
French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA became the
first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Tensions remained, however, as euro zone finance ministers
postponed a crucial aid payment to Greece until mid-November,
while European Union ministers said they were reviewing the size
of private-sector involvement in a second bailout package for
Athens.
Japan, which holds 20 percent of the total bonds issued by
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), on Wednesday
offered its share of help, saying it would consider continuing
its purchases of bonds issued by Europe's bailout fund.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Alex
Richardson)