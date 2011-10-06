(Adds European index futures, updates prices)
* Euro STOXX 50, DAX, CAC-40 index futures up 0.7-0.9 pct
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rise over 3 pct, Nikkei up 1.7
pct
* Euro steadies above 9-mth low, eyes ECB decision at 1145
GMT
* Improving risk sentiment boosts oil
* Asia credit market tightens sharply
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 6 European stock index futures rose
on Thursday, after short-covering and value-hunting lifted Asian
shares on optimism that euro zone leaders are acting to aid the
bloc's financial sector and U.S. data suggesting the economy
could avoid recession.
An easing of risk aversion, after an intensive sell-off
earlier this week on fears that Europe's debt problems could
trigger a new global financial crisis, helped boost commodities
and saw Asian credit markets tighten sharply.
"The U.S. data supported a view that despite the recent
deterioration in sentiment, the financial turmoil so far has not
had a serious material damage to the economy, at least in the
United States," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Shares are being bought back as the recent sell-off had
brought the market to levels reflecting a recession, and a sharp
loss in corporate profits, which is now seen as overdone."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 3.3 percent, recouping more than half the
steep losses made this week and moving away from a two-year low
hit on Tuesday.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.7 percent, snapping
a four-day losing streak in a short-covering rally -- when
investors realise gains by buying back borrowed stock they had
previously sold in a bet on falling prices -- with commodity-
and tech-sector shares in demand.
Hong Kong shares also rose from oversold conditions as
investors covered short positions, propelling strong gains in
several China-related names that have been among the most
heavily shorted in the last few sessions. The Hang Seng Index
jumped 4.7 percent.
But a disappointing start for China's largest listed
brokerage Citic Securities, which fell as much as 10 percent on
its Hong Kong debut, highlighted that investor confidence has
not fully recovered.
"Investors want to look for stocks now with a track record
with very low valuations. They don't have the appetite for new
stocks," said Patrick Yiu, a director at CASH Asset Management.
Overall market volatility as measured by the VIX index
, Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge", fell 7 percent to
37.81 on Wednesday, down sharply from this week's peak of 46.88,
lending support to investors cautiously putting some risk back
on in the near-term.
The VIX has traded in a 30-48 range after breaking higher in
August, and failures to test the highs this week may raise the
prospect of a swing lower in the near-term. A clear break in
either direction would indicate the next major move.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX
FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1 were 0.7-0.9 percent higher.
MARKETS EYE ECB DECISION
Asian credit markets reflected easing strains, with the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
narrowing by about 10 points after a sharp widening at the start
of this week.
Investors were likely to remain cautious about whether the
market relief would be sustained, ahead of key events including
the European Central Bank's policy meeting later on Thursday,
the last meeting to be held under the presidency of Jean-Claude
Trichet, and Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls.
The ECB was expected to hold rates at 1.5 percent and
restore long-term lending to banks, preparing the ground for a
rate cut before the year-end. The rate decision was due at 1145
GMT, with Trichet's news conference at 1230 GMT.
The euro was steady around $1.3350 ahead of the ECB meeting,
well off a nine-month trough of $1.3144 struck this week.
In a Reuters survey taken last week, 56 out of 75 economists
said they expected the ECB to hold rates this time around,
though 13 saw a 25 basis points cut and 7 predicted a 50 bp cut.
A rate cut could reignite market jitters about the euro zone's
sovereign debt woes hurting the economy, and resume selling
pressures.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that
Berlin was ready to recapitalise its banks if needed, adding
some more reassurance following an agreement on Tuesday by
European finance ministers to safeguard banks in the face of
mounting concerns about a Greek default.
Further adding to positive sentiment was data showing growth
in the U.S. service sector stood steady in September and private
hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping
into recession.
U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel on Thursday as a
surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset
pressure from the euro debt crisis. Brent crude LCOc1 was
above $102.
(Additional reporting by Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar and
Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson)