* European stocks .FTEU3 rally on jobs data

* Euro EUR= clings to gains (Updates with market action after jobs data, changes dateline)

NEW YORK Oct 7 World stocks and the euro rallied and U.S. stocks futures pointed to a strong open after better-than-expected news on U.S. employment growth.

U.S. employment grew more than expected in September and job gains for the prior months were revised higher, easing fears the world's largest economy is slipping back into recession. [ID:nN1E7960AR]

"The way the market's been recently, we'll take any bit of good news," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

"This removes some of the concern that the labor market is getting worse. Stock futures shot up and the dollar fell -- a pure risk-on reaction."

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 1.4 percent to session highs while the MSCI All-Country World Stock Index .MIWO00000PUS ticked 1.1 percent higher.

Yields on ten-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR rose and prices fell. The benchmark U.S. government note yielded 2.104 percent.

The euro rallied on the jobs data, gaining strength built in recent sessions after after euro zone policymakers moved to shore up struggling banks to fend off a financial crisis.

Aggressive liquidity measures unveiled Thursday by the European Central Bank (ECB) to help lenders facing straitened wholesale funding conditions further bolstered investor confidence after the European Union's pledge earlier this week to present a plan for a coordinated recapitalisation of the region's banks.

The euro, which has fallen back from a 2011 peak near $1.50 in May, was up slightly around $1.3481 EUR=, after jumping from a low of $1.3240 on Thursday. [FRX/]

Stocks have rebounded sharply in the last three days, with the S&P 500 bouncing from bear-market territory after European officials said a coordinated plan to recapitalize banks was being sought. The news resulted in a sharp short squeeze in equities that has carried stocks higher since late Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Steve Johnson in New York, Sebastian Tong, Neal Armstrong, Arniban Nag in London and Blaise Robinson in Paris; editing by Ron Askew & Theodore d'Afflisio)