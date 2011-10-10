* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct, Hang Seng down 0.3 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 futures up 1 pct, S&P 500 futures up 1.1 pct
* Tokyo markets closed for public holiday
* Euro rises 1 cent to $1.3475
* Brent crude climbs above $106 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 European index futures rose on
Monday, following small gains for Asian shares, and the euro
firmed 1 cent after the leaders of France and Germany pledged to
unveil a plan to solve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis by
the end of the month.
Commodities were mostly stronger, helped by optimism on
action in Europe and better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on
Friday that eased fears of renewed recession in the world's
biggest economy.
"The Europeans would now seem to be singing from the same
hymn book and while some form of solution to the crisis is still
a ways off, it now at least seems plausible," said Cameron
Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 futures rose 1 percent.
Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1
also gained around 1 percent, while financial spreadbetters in
London called the FTSE 100 to open up as much as 0.8
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, while Tokyo markets were
closed for a public holiday.
Australian and South Korean shares gained,
but Hong Kong stocks fell 0.3 percent, hit by declines
for financials and some property developers while Shanghai's
main index lost 0.4 percent.
Fears of a possible "hard landing" in the world's
second-largest economy have roiled Hong Kong and mainland
markets over the past couple of months, hurting banking,
property and resources-related shares the most, although some
players now see a buying opportunity.
"Chinese stocks are pricing in negative earnings growth to
perpetuity," Citi analysts said in a note on Monday. "From these
levels, markets have risen in nine out of ten cycles.
Increasingly, thoughts need to turn towards what to buy rather
than sell."
VOLATILE MARKETS
European policymakers have been under pressure from volatile
financial markets to get to grips with the euro zone crisis,
which many fear is heading inexorably towards a default by
Greece -- and perhaps others -- that could unleash turmoil in
the banking system.
Underlining the urgency of finding a fix, stricken
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia agreed early on Monday the
nationalisation of its Belgian banking division, the first
victim of the two-year-old crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks in Berlin on Sunday that their goal was
to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree
how to recapitalise European banks and present a plan for
accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
The euro rose around 0.8 percent to $1.3475 , from
$1.3375 on Friday, when it had come under pressure following
ratings downgrades of Italy and Spain.
The downgrade had also hit U.S. share markets, with the S&P
500 ending Friday down 0.8 percent. S&P 500 futures
ESc1 were up 1.1 percent on Monday, pointing to a firmer start
on Wall Street.
Despite the euro's gains, many market players remained
cautious about the outlook for the single currency, noting that
Europe's leaders have often fallen short in past attempts to
deal with the debt crisis.
"The positive response could simply reflect the fact that
positioning is now more balanced following earlier risk
reduction," Todd Elmer, currency strategist at Citi in
Singapore, said in a research note.
TIGHTENING OF SPREADS
Hopes for progress in Europe helped improve sentiment in
credit markets, with a modest tightening of spreads measured by
iTraxx's Asia ex-Japan investment grade corporate index
.
Oil firmed, building on Friday's gains on the back of U.S.
payrolls data showing employers added more jobs last month than
analysts expected, which eased fears of renewed recession in the
world's biggest consumer.
Brent crude rose 0.2 percent to $106.07 a barrel and U.S.
crude gained 0.6 percent to $83.50.
But copper fell 0.8 percent to around $7,310 a tonne, giving
up some of the gains from last week's bounce that saw it post
its biggest weekly gain in six months.
Gold, which in recent weeks has switched from a negative to
a positive correlation with riskier assets such as industrial
commodities and stocks as safe haven investors turned instead to
the dollar, rose 0.8 percent to around $1,650 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins in London and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)