* European stock futures up 1 pct, shrug off Spain downgrade
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan lower, Nikkei down 0.85 pct
* Spread widens on iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index
* US Treasury prices up on continued flight to safety
* China CPI within expectations, policy seen on hold
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 14 European stock futures rose on
Friday, shrugging off weakness in Asian equity markets on
concerns about sluggish global growth, while another sovereign
debt ratings downgrade briefly pushed the euro lower.
Lingering concerns about Europe's debt woes and the latest
credit rating cut of Spain by Standard & Poor's underpinned the
safety of government bonds, slightly boosting the price of U.S.
Treasuries in Asia.
European futures STXEc1 rose as much as 1 percent as
encouraging results from Google supported tech stocks,
while miners were likely to track higher metals prices.
The mood was more bearish in Asia, however, after
weaker-than-expected China trade data on Thursday raised
questions about global growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.4 percent, but was set for a weekly gain
of 5 percent, which would be the largest weekly rise since
November last year, when it ended the week up 5.2 percent.
The index has lost around 16 percent in the year to date
after heavy declines in August and September, but has clawed
back some ground of late on hopes of decisive action from
European leaders soon to stem the region's festering debt
crisis.
Materials led the index lower as concerns grew about
weakening demand from China, but oil and copper recovered
earlier losses, partly on technical rebound.
"Concerns about China's demand and doubts over Europe's
ability to contain the crisis are somewhat overblown," said
Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Astmax Co Ltd in Tokyo.
China's growth may moderate but it will still be high, with
domestic demand staying solid over the medium-term even if the
pace of growth slowed, while Europe has no choice but stand by
Greece, he said.
"Investors have undergone adjustments since the spring,
reducing excessive positions, and I feel the markets currently
stand at a juncture where players want to confirm the floor and
survive the month," he said.
China's consumer price index rose 6.1 percent in September
from a year earlier, a touch easier than August and lending
support to views the central bank will keep interest rates on
hold.
Most analysts still expect China to grow at least 9 percent
this year.
The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent after hitting a
four-week high on Thursday, with shares of camera maker Olympus
plunging nearly 18 percent after it fired its CEO.
Hong Kong and Shanghai shares also fell as traders took
profits from a rally in banks and property sectors this week,
but the benchmarks Hang Seng index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were set for weekly gains of 4.5 percent
and 2.2 percent, respectively.
China's sovereign wealth fund stepped in to shore up banking
shares this week.
"The gains this past week are the most significant movement
since 2009 and likely herald a positive shift," said Zhong Hua,
senior equity analyst at Guotai Junan Securities at an investor
conference in Shanghai.
EUROPE STILL EYED
Oil prices recovered after falling on worries about slower
demand in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent
crude LCOc1 edged up 0.1 percent to $111.26 a barrel and U.S.
November crude CLc1 rose 0.4 percent to $84.54.
The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange SCFc3 rose 1.2 percent. Gold, a favourite
safe-haven asset, traded flat on Friday, showing muted reaction
to the Spain's credit rating downgrade.
"The bar is very high for Europe credit news to be
considered 'bad' beyond what is priced in," said a
Singapore-based trader. "My sense is that a lot of premium has
been spent and cash hoarded insuring against the worst-case
scenario."
Europe is showing signs of accelerating efforts to shore up
the euro zone banking sector and limit the damage from the
region's spreading sovereign debt crisis, but the cost it would
have to pay could pose risks to the single currency and growth.
The region's financial turmoil took a toll on bank earnings,
as reduced demand for securities underwriting and acquisition
advice eroded earnings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. , the
second largest U.S. lender the first major bank to post third
quarter results.
The euro dipped after the S&P downgrade of Spain but
pared losses to stand little changed at around 1.3802 by
mid-afternoon in Asia, keeping it on track for its biggest
weekly rally since January.
The European Central Bank said on Thursday that forcing
private bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt
could damage the reputation of the euro, hurt the bloc's banks
and encourage volatility on foreign exchange markets.
The ECB's warnings made no specific reference to the debate
on increasing previously agreed plans for a 21 percent writedown
for banks holding Greek debt.
In its October monthly bulletin, the ECB said downside risks
relate especially to financial market turmoil.
ASIA CREDIT WEAKENS
In Asian credit markets, which have reflected the strain of
waning confidence in the financial system, spreads on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment grade index widened again
by about 10 points early on Friday, after narrowing sharply the
day before by about 17 points.
As investors sought relative safety, prices of U.S. Treasury
note steadied after inching up earlier on Friday. The benchmark
10-year note yielded 2.1852 percent, compared to 2.1798 percent
late in New York on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds inched up
but gains were limited.
"European officials may still be behind the curve, but with
recent steps, the gap between market perception of them doing
too little, too late and their actual action is narrowing," said
Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
(Additional reporting by Akiko Takeda in Tokyo, Rujun Shen in
Singapore, Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong and Clement Tan in
Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)