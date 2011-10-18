* European shares seen following Asia lower on Europe debt
woes
* China Q3 GDP growth slows, slightly below consensus
* Moody's warning on possible negative France outlook also
weighs
* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan down 2.7 pct, Nikkei falls 1.5
pct
* Euro off 1-month high, technicals bearish for euro,
Aussie, S&P
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 18 European shares were expected to
retreat on Tuesday, echoing losses in Asian stocks and
commodities, after Germany cautioned against hopes for a quick
fix to Europe's debt problem, and on news that China's growth
slowed slightly more than expected in the third quarter.
A warning from rating agency Moody's that it may slap a
negative outlook on France's credit rating in the next three
months also weighed on market sentiment as investors assessed
the costs if Europe's major economies have to bail out more
banks or weaker euro zone members.
Financial spreadbetters expected London's FTSE to
open down 0.9 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 1.1
percent lower and Paris' CAC 40 to fall 0.9 percent.
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong fell more than 4
percent after Beijing reported annual gross domestic product
growth eased to 9.1 percent in July-September, slightly below
forecasts of 9.2 percent, indicating the world's second-largest
economy expanded at its slowest pace since the second quarter of
2009.
While the numbers did not greatly increase fears of a "hard
landing" for China, which has been one of the few bright spots
in the global economy, they prompted investors to lock in
profits on gains made last week, when the country's sovereign
wealth fund sparked a rally by buying shares of its big four
banks.
"The pace of moderation has so far been measured, and
today's numbers reinforce our view that a soft landing is in
sight," said Connie Tse, Economist at Forecast in Singapore.
China's data nevertheless highlighted the risks that the
world's second-biggest economy faces if its top trading partner,
Europe, does not resolve its festering debt problems.
Such fears prompted investors to shed shares in
resource-rich Australia , dragging them lower by as much
as 2 percent after the GDP data, with major miners who supply
China sliding between 3 percent and 9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.7 percent, with the materials sector
in the MSCI index slumping more than 3 percent.
The Nikkei stock average fell 1.6 percent, after
rising to a six-week high the previous day.
EUROPEAN RISKS
As risk aversion returned, investors rushed to seek
protection in the options market against losses, with the CBOE
Volatility index VIX -- a 30-day risk forecast of
volatility in the S&P 500 -- rising 18.2 percent to 33.39 on
Monday, its highest one-day jump since August.
In Asian credit markets, spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index , another gauge for whether
investor risk appetite is returning, widened by about 13 basis
points on Tuesday, after tightening by about 26 points over the
past week on hopes of progress in Europe.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday
that even though European governments would adopt a five-point
platform to address the crisis, a definitive solution would not
be reached at the Oct. 23 European Union summit.
This came on the heels of a Group of 20 meeting of finance
ministers in Paris the past weekend, which had raised
expectations that European banks would be recapitalised, and the
region's bailout fund expanded to deal with a potential debt
default by Greece.
"Don't expect a long running leg of good news. There isn't a
trend right now," Colin Bradbury, Daiwa Capital Markets'
regional chief strategist for Asia ex-Japan, said of the
headlines news about the European debt issues.
Given that this is the fourth quarter, and there is very
strong potential for a rebound in some stocks, investors may be
tempted to lock in short-term profits to add whatever return
they can get, he said.
Concerns about the euro zone sovereign debt problems hurting
sentiment, a slowdown in the Asian regional growth and an
expected downgrade to earnings forecasts over the next 3-6
months will likely continue to pressure the markets, he said.
Asian shares are extremely cheap, which could spur buying
and limit the downside from here, but it is "too soon to be
jumping back into high beta cyclicals," he said.
Technicals were also turning bearish, suggesting risk
aversion remains.
The euro failed to breach a September high against the
dollar around $1.39 on Monday, while the Australian dollar has
faced resistance at its 200-day moving average of $1.03792.
The S&P 500 also turned around from its Aug. 31 high around
1,230.
The euro regained a bit of ground after having slid on
Monday, but remained below the previous day's one-month high
against the dollar of $1.39148.
"I think we will start to see it fade," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo,
referring to the euro's recent upward momentum. "The euro's
outlook from here looks weak," he added.
Risk aversion hit emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, with
Korean won leading falls, as short-term investors unloaded risky
positions, indicating their vulnerabily to the European debt
crisis.
Some of these currencies briefly gave up support around
technical levels, with a few citing real money names behind the
falls, although the Singapore dollar rose on
demand from speculators.
HURTS COPPER, OIL
Copper fell, with three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange down 1.8 percent, and the most-active copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange losing 2.6
percent.
"I doubt that the price downturn today was due to pessimism
over China's GDP. I will put it more to the German minister's
comments last night. Copper is highly sensitive to negative news
on the global economy and today's fall reflects this," said
CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie.
Growth worries also weighed on oil, another key industial
commodity. Brent crude LCOc1 hovered near $110, slipping from
a high of $110.48 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell
0.1 percent at $86.27.
A rebound in U.S. oil CLc1 that started from the Oct. 4
low of $74.95 per barrel may have peaked at the previous
session's high of $88.18, and a short-term downtrend may
develop, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities
and energy technicals.
Retreating appetite for risk benefited government bonds,
with 10-year U.S. Treasuries gaining 23/32 in price
to yield 2.17 percent on Monday.
An auction of five-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday
attracted bids 2.72 times the amount accepted, indicating solid
demand.
But other assets perceived as safe-haven such as gold were
lacklustre, with spot gold nearly flat and the dollar
index down 0.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and
Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)