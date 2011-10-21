(Corrects reference to Nikkei in summary)

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up 0.4 pct, Nikkei opens down 0.04 pct

* Gold steady while oil inches up

* Euro clings to overnight gains

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 21 Asian shares inched up while the euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, but markets largely stayed within range, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.

European leaders said they did not expect Sunday's meeting to give an all-cure solution to the euro zone's debt problems, with regional leaders still sharply divided over how to strengthen a euro zone rescue fund.

France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis at the summit on Sunday but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

The communique said Paris and Berlin wanted negotiations to start immediately with the private sector for an agreement on the sustainability of Greece's debt.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, with the materials sector and the energy sector -- the previous day's laggards, leading the rise as gold and oil prices steadied.

Japan's Nikkei stock average opened down 0.04 percent.

"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The euro inched up 0.2 percent against the dollar but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking big positions ahead of the European summit.

Other assets which saw a sharp fall the day before, such as commodities and commodity-linked currencies stabilised as market players adjusted positions before the meeting. The Australian dollar edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0260 .

Oil rose, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1 percent to $109.90 a barrel and U.S. crude futures CLc1 rising 0.4 percent to $86.41 a barrel.

Gold was also steady after falling about 1 percent for its biggest daily drop in two weeks on Thursday, with the metal having fallen 4 percent during its current four-day losing streak, tracking riskier assets lower. Recent declines also turned technical outlook bearish.

With the market overall taking a wait-and-see stance, activity was subdued in Asian credit markets.

The spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index , a gauge for whether investor risk appetite is returning, was barely changed.

But the spread of bonds issued by the European financial stability facility and German government bonds widened further by several basis points on Thursday. The spread has widened by more than 20 basis points this week as investors failed to restore confidence in the progress to contain the debt crisis.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday even as world stocks as measured by MSCI fell 0.9 percent. European shares ended down 1.4 percent on Thursday.

Data relieved fears that the U.S. economy might be heading for a recession, after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly expanded in October to its highest level in six months.

U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the statement from France and Germany, which curbed investor fears. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 point in price to yield 2.18 percent . (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)