(Corrects reference to Nikkei in summary)
* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up 0.4 pct, Nikkei opens down
0.04 pct
* Gold steady while oil inches up
* Euro clings to overnight gains
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 21 Asian shares inched up while the
euro clung to overnight gains on Friday, but markets largely
stayed within range, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of
European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's
debt crisis.
European leaders said they did not expect Sunday's meeting
to give an all-cure solution to the euro zone's debt problems,
with regional leaders still sharply divided over how to
strengthen a euro zone rescue fund.
France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday
that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution
to the euro zone crisis at the summit on Sunday but no decisions
will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday
at the latest.
The communique said Paris and Berlin wanted negotiations to
start immediately with the private sector for an agreement on
the sustainability of Greece's debt.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.4 percent, with the materials sector
and the energy sector -- the
previous day's laggards, leading the rise as gold and oil prices
steadied.
Japan's Nikkei stock average opened down 0.04
percent.
"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are
reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and
trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The euro inched up 0.2 percent against the dollar but
looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking
big positions ahead of the European summit.
Other assets which saw a sharp fall the day before, such as
commodities and commodity-linked currencies stabilised as market
players adjusted positions before the meeting. The Australian
dollar edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0260 .
Oil rose, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1 percent to
$109.90 a barrel and U.S. crude futures CLc1 rising 0.4
percent to $86.41 a barrel.
Gold was also steady after falling about 1 percent
for its biggest daily drop in two weeks on Thursday, with the
metal having fallen 4 percent during its current four-day losing
streak, tracking riskier assets lower. Recent declines also
turned technical outlook bearish.
With the market overall taking a wait-and-see stance,
activity was subdued in Asian credit markets.
The spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index , a gauge for whether investor risk appetite
is returning, was barely changed.
But the spread of bonds issued by the European financial
stability facility and German government bonds
widened further by several basis points on
Thursday. The spread has widened by more than 20 basis points
this week as investors failed to restore confidence in the
progress to contain the debt crisis.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday even as world stocks as
measured by MSCI fell 0.9 percent. European
shares ended down 1.4 percent on Thursday.
Data relieved fears that the U.S. economy might be heading
for a recession, after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
unexpectedly expanded in October to its highest level in six
months.
U.S. Treasury prices turned down on the statement from
France and Germany, which curbed investor fears. Benchmark
10-year notes fell 7/32 point in price to yield 2.18 percent
.
