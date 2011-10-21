* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up as much as 0.5 pct, Nikkei
little changed
* Gold, copper rebound as players seek to square positions
* Euro clings to overnight gains
* Asia credit markets see activity returning
* European stock futures higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 21 European stock index futures rose
on Friday after Asian shares edged up and the euro clung to
overnight gains, but markets largely stayed within range, as
investors awaited a weekend meeting of European leaders for
signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.
Pressures remained on investors to square out positions
given the increasing uncertainty on when the crisis would be
resolved, and with the possibility of wide swings in prices and
declining liquidity on the way.
Gold and copper rebounded from Thursday's sharp falls.
The European stock index futures STXEc1 rose 1 percent,
while futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were up 0.7 percent and
France's CAC-40 FCEc1 rose over 1 percent. Financial
spreadbetters called the FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.5
percent higher.
European leaders said they did not expect Sunday's meeting
to give an all-cure solution to the euro zone's debt problems,
with regional leaders still sharply divided over how to
strengthen a euro zone rescue fund.
France and Germany said in a joint statement on Thursday
that the leaders will discuss in detail a comprehensive solution
to the euro zone crisis at the summit on Sunday but no decisions
will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday
at the latest.
Paris and Berlin wanted negotiations to start immediately
with the private sector for an agreement on the sustainability
of Greece's debt, according to the communique.
"Assets across the board are coming under pressure as it
becomes clear that European banks, when faced with a stress
test, will likely reduce their assets to strengthen their
capital," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research and
consulting firm Market Risk Advisory Co.
"This has prompted investors to cut their open positions to
be neutral -- closing longs when the market is up, and closing
shorts when the markets are down. Given a lack of substantial
real money in the market, such a move opens the way for sharp
swings in prices," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
has risen as much as 0.5 percent but has failed
to sustain momentum while Japan's Nikkei stock average
was little changed.
"Until the European plan takes shape and investors are
reassured, it's difficult for markets to make major moves, and
trading should stick to recent ranges," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager of the equity division at SMBC Nikko Securities.
COPPER, GOLD UP
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract GCcv1 rose more
than 1 percent to $1,630.9 an ounce on Friday, following gains
in spot prices, as arbitrage buying from the Shanghai market
helped prices rebound from a decline of more than 1 percent in
the previous session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
on Friday after tumbling nearly 7 percent for its largest
one-day collapse in four weeks in the previous session on fears
of a double-dip recession and doubts over an European solution.
"Gold's recent move is apparently tied to investors cashing
in to offset declines in riskier assets, while industrial metals
such as copper are closely linked to headline risks from Europe,
which is a major market for China," Niimura said.
Oil was mixed, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.1
percent to $109.67 a barrel while U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose
0.4 percent to $86.44 a barrel.
Copper, gold and Brent crude are headed for weekly declines
after an impasse over the euro zone's rescue plan raised concern
the crisis is far from being resolved anytime soon.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent against the dollar but
looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking
big positions ahead of the European summit.
Reflecting a lack of investor confidence in the progress to
contain the European debt problems, the spread of bonds issued
by the European financial stability facility and
German government bonds widened further by several
basis points on Thursday. The spread has widened by more than 20
basis points this week.
ASIAN CREDIT SUBDUED
With the market overall taking a wait-and-see stance on what
kind of a solution the Sunday meeting would bring, activity was
subdued in Asian credit markets, although more signs emerged
that investors may be increasingly drawn to regional markets.
The spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index , a gauge for whether investor risk appetite
is returning, widened by a couple of basis points on Friday,
after inching up about 10 basis points over the past week when
investor jitters grew as the key euro zone meeting approached.
But the index fell by a sharp 58 points from this month's
peak of 268 points hit when investors were dismissing any chance
of European leaders making serious efforts on their debt woes.
Reflecting a somewhat improved sentiment since earlier this
month, investor appetite remained strong for the Korean National
Oil Corp's (KNOC) $1 billion, 5-year dollar bond issued earlier
this week. The bond traded at around 285 basis points over U.S.
Treasuries, tightening further from Thursday.
"The sentiment is not great as the decision on the euro zone
crisis has been pushed to the middle of next week, but EM funds
have reversed four weeks of outflows, so cash is doing ok," said
a Singapore-based trader at a European bank.
In the samurai bond market, America Movil has made its debut
with a 12 billion yen offer. Samurai bonds are yen-denominated
bonds issued in Japan by a foreign borrower.
Non-Japanese issuers have been showing interest in tapping
the samurai market, as yields on safe-haven Japanese government
bonds have been pinned to historically low levels, helping
contain issuance costs relatively at low levels, and Japanese
investors are keen to receive premiums, provided the issuers
meet their criteria.
Data from EPFR Global showed a partial recovery in the week
to Oct. 19, when emerging market bond funds saw the first
inflows in five weeks worth $105 million, compared to last
week's outflows of $305 million and the $5.3 billion outflows
over the prior three weeks.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday even as world stocks as
measured by MSCI fell 0.9 percent. European
shares ended down 1.4 percent on Thursday.
Data relieved fears that the U.S. economy might be heading
for a recession, after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
unexpectedly expanded in October to its highest level in six
months.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Umesh Desai
and Neha Dsilva in Hong Kong; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)