* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan steadies
* Yen hovers near record high vs dollar
* Investors worry about Europe's ability to deliver measures
* Gold rises 1 pct to 1-mth high, JGBs firm
* Euro steady above $1.39 vs dollar
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 26 European stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, after Asian shares traded lower for most part on
growing concerns that the outcome from a key meeting of European
policymakers to contain the debt crisis may fall short of
expectations.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down as much as 0.3 percent. Futures for the Euro STOXX
50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1
were each down 0.2 percent to 0.3 percent.
Assets perceived as safe-haven such as gold and the yen
firmed, and the euro steadied, but growing financial strains
dampened Asian credit markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell as much as 0.9 percent earlier on Wednesday
before steadying. The index hit its highest level since Sept. 16
on Tuesday, rising about 16 percent from its lows hit on Oct. 4.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
also climbed 16 percent since hitting its lows in late
September.
"Sentiment has not turned to risk-on from risk-off despite
recent gains, with investors now eyeing whether Europe can
actually deliver its comprehensive package," said Hirokazu
Yuihama, senior strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
"Until investors are convinced that the sovereign debt
crisis is shunned from contagion, money is unlikely to return to
the markets fully," he said. "This uncertainty prompts profit
taking from the recovery in stock markets which began in late
September in Europe and early October in Asia."
The EU summit remains scheduled for Wednesday but the
gathering of finance ministers -- known as Ecofin -- was
canceled because details of the meeting had not been finalised,
sources told Reuters.
The leaders were expected to adopt a plan to reduce Greece's
debt burden, recapitalise European banks to help absorb bond
losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue fund, or the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to stave off contagion in
the bond market.
But there were divisions over the extent of losses that
private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size
of a planned bank recapitalisation, and the scope for leveraging
the bailout fund remained uncertain.
FOCUS ON FUNDAMENTALS
The Nikkei erased steep morning losses to end
marginally lower, capped by the yen's rise to a record
high against the dollar of 75.73 yen on Tuesday, which fuelled
concerns about its damage to corporate earnings.
The euro retreated from a six-week high of $1.3959, but the
drop has been relatively shallow, with the single currency
ticking up 0.1 percent to $1.3922 after finding initial
support at the overnight low of $1.3847.
"Since little is now expected out of today's summit, the
market impact should be limited," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote
in a note. "In fact, given the recent price action and market
reaction to mere speculation, a sheer commitment from
policymakers may be enough to ignite a fresh risk rally. $1.4000
before the weekend remains viable."
The Australian dollar dropped half a cent as a tame consumer
price data cleared the way for a cut in interest rates as early
as next week.
Australia has kept rates at the highest in the developed
world for almost a year, as it worried about inflationary
pressures amid a once-in-a-century mining boom.
The move may lend some support as Australia joins a number
of countries seeing inflationary pressures falling under
control, when concerns mount about a global slowdown on top of
the euro zone risks.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to its lowest
level in two-and-a-half years in October. House prices were
unchanged at low levels in August, suggesting the consumer is
still struggling but the economy was not headed for a recession.
On Tuesday, Hong Kong said its exports fell 3 percent in
September, the first year-on-year contraction in almost two year
and a Reuters poll at China's largest trade event showed the
impact of Europe's deepening debt crisis and a stalling U.S.
economy weighed on demand for Asian exports.
"These data will raise concerns about corporate earnings. As
Europe makes progress in providing a direction to solving its
debt crisis, market focus will gradually shift to fundamentals
and earnings forecasts," Yuihama said.
Losses in property names weighed on Hong Kong shares
but were offset overall by the strength in Chinese stocks, with
many market watchers expecting China to soon loosen its policy
due to slowing economic growth in the world's second-largest
economy and hope that inflation has peaked.
"Most are staying put at this point because short-term
investors are wary of chasing the market beyond current levels
and long-term investors are waiting for lower levels and a clear
macro picture before re-entering," said Alex Wong, director of
asset management at Ample Finance Group.
JGB, GOLD PREFFERED
Spot gold rose 1 percent to its highest level in more
than a month of $1,717.29 an ounce on Wednesday. It has been
moving in tandem with riskier assets, but resumed its safety
allure as stocks and the euro fell, posting its biggest one-day
rise since early September on Tuesday.
The yield on 10-year cash Japanese government bonds fell 2
basis points to 0.995 percent .
As strains returned, the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index , a gauge for whether
investor risk appetite is returning, widened by seven points.
"The market has waited a long time for this summit but given
the overnight headlines, one doesn't expect any resounding
announcements later today so investors are happy to be
sidelined," said a Hong Kong based trader at a European bank.
"But the street is lightly positioned and inflows have
turned positive, so unless equities dive I don't see credit
capitulating."
Some issuers have tapped the region to raise funds in recent
weeks, with the latest from Fortescue Metals Group ,
which on Wednesday said it had raised $1.5 billion of senior
unsecured notes to help fund its infrastructure expansion.
The offering was upsized to $1.5 billion from $1 billion due
to strong demand, Australia's No. 3 iron ore producer said.
Signs of slower growth in China and India, and developed
countries as well as turbulent European markets, are prompting
cash-rich Japanese retail investors to steadily diversify their
emerging-markets exposure to ASEAN nations.
Japanese investors pulled out an estimated $366 million from
stock funds dedicated to popular India, China and Brazil in
September, but invested $624 million last month in global
emerging market equity funds, or about a tenth of the total
assets of such funds, data from fund tracker Lipper showed.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney, Umesh Desai and
Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Kavita Chandran)