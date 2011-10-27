* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up 2.8 pct, at seven-week high
* Euro rallies to seven-week high, yen near record high vs
dollar
* Gold at 1-month high, oil rises more than $1
* Credit markets firmer, U.S. Treasuries ease in Asia
* European stock index futures higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 27 European stock index futures rose
on Thursday as riskier assets across the board and the euro
rallied in Asia, after European leaders agreed to boost their
region's rescue fund and have private bondholders accept a huge
loss on their Greek debt.
Stock index futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1,
Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 were up 2.8
to 3 percent.
Spreads tightened in Asian credit markets while U.S.
Treasuries extended losses in Asia, but gold continued to gain,
reaching its highest point in more than a month as investors
felt that progress in resolving the European sovereign debt
crisis will remain slow.
Lack of details on how to deliver the broad rescue programme
meant there was still a long way before markets get any
convincing answers to relieve their concerns over the Greek debt
crisis spreading to other euro zone countries and damage to the
broader economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2.8 percent to a seven-week high, and
nearly 20 percent above a low hit on Oct. 4.
The Nikkei shrugged off concerns about the yen's
rise on Wednesday to a record high against the dollar of around
75.70 yen on Wednesday. The benchmark gained 2.0 percent
on expectations euro zone debt problems would be contained.
"While the headlines look good, the devil is in the details
here," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse in
Sydney.
"The problem is, we don't actually know how they are
planning to increase the bail-out fund size ... On top of that,
there are some questions as to whether one trillion euros in
itself is enough."
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a 50 percent loss on
their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt
burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
They also agreed that the European Financial Stability
Facility, a bailout fund set up last year, will be leveraged
four or five times, giving it firepower equivalent to about 1
trillion euros ($1.4 trillion).
European policymakers also agreed to force banks to raise
their capital buffers, by June next year, to 9 percent in core
Tier 1 capital, a measure of banks' financial health, to protect
against losses from any Greek debt restructuring. In previous
"stress tests", the banks had to have Tier 1 capital of 5
percent.
In another sign of progress to ease concerns about Greece's
debt issues spreading, euro zone leaders welcomed Italy's plans
to increase the pension age to 67 from 65 by 2026, but called
for rapid implementation of pension reforms and other measures.
"The blueprint is out, but it's coming in dribs and drabs
and not as clear as we thought it will be," said Jonathan
Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in
Sydney, adding that it also did not fully address the issues.
"But it's still a step forward and each step keeps optimism
intact. But the task ahead is too large to put a deadline on,
and if there is a lag, the market will lose its optimism. If
there are no concrete measures, it will draw down market
prices."
NEXT FOCUS - FUNDAMENTALS
With the summit meeting providing some direction for key
issues, the market will shift its focus to details for
implementing measures while scrutinising the impact of the euro
zone debt crisis on the economy.
"The markets will remain in a cycle of expectations and
disappointments over the euro zone debt issues for some more
time to come, as Europe's sovereign debt issue will take a long
time to resolve and there are many more hurdles that need to be
cleared," said Kazuto Uchida, an executive officer and general
manager of the global markets division at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank could
play a bigger role in resolving euro zone debt woes was one such
question, he said.
The markets had priced in an extremely pessimistic scenario,
so Thursday's outcome prompted covering of these positions.
"The markets are now shifting their focus to how the debt
crisis has affected the economy," Uchida said. "Whether the
market can consolidate in a range or enter a downtrend will
depend on how they see risks from fundamentals."
If data from the euro zone, including on third-quarter
growth data and figures gauging consumer spending around the
year-end holiday seasons, suggests a marked slowdown in the
regional economies, the downside risks will grow. Later in the
session, U.S. third-quarter GDP will be released.
Commodities rose, with oil gaining more than $1 while gold
extended its gains to its highest in over a month on Thursday,
after rising 1.5 percent the previous session when it notched
its longest stretch of gains in over two months.
Gold later trimmed most of earlier gains as risk appetite
resumed and overshadowed the metal's safe-haven allure. But
bullion remains underpinned by uncertainty over the euro zone
crisis as well as strong physical demand when prices fall.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose, with the South Korean
won hitting its highest in over five weeks on Thursday, as some
speculators cleared dollar-long positions against Asian
currencies after some progress to contain the euro zone's debt
crisis boosted riskier assets broadly.
BET ON RISK RALLY
Technicals suggest the markets were providing good trading
opportunities for both bulls and bears, encouraging investors to
buy on dips when a risk rally eases.
The euro surged to a seven-week high to briefly touch $1.40
. Having consolidated in a range of $1.3650-$1.3950 since
mid-October, it was technically set to break out the range.
In Asian credit markets, weakening strains helped sharply
narrow the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index , a gauge for whether investor risk appetite
is returning, by 13 basis points on Thursday.
"We could see this rally go further based on the technicals,
as real money accounts are underweight and dealers are lightly
positioned, but longer term it could be capped by issuance,"
said a Singapore-based credit trader with an Asian bank
referring to the supply pressure built up after inactivity in
the primary markets in over a month.
Investors' appetite eased for protection in the options
market against losses, with the CBOE Volatility index VIX
-- a 30-day risk forecast of volatility in the S&P 500 --
falling 29.86 on Wednesday from 32.22 the day before.
Since Oct. 4, when the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slumped to intraday levels last seen in September 2010, the
benchmark index has surged nearly 15 percent, mostly on hopes
for a solution to the debt crisis.
While the S&P 500 Index has failed to clear a key technical
level of a 61.8 percent retracement of the 2011 decline around
1,258, it has found a solid support around 1,221, suggesting a
level investors could buy on dips.
With the rally in riskier assets, safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
fell further in Asia, with yields on the benchmark 10-year notes
rising to 2.25 percent from 2.21 percent late in New
York on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan on Thursday eased monetary policy by
expanding asset purchases as the yen's strength and Europe's
debt crisis cloud the outlook for the country's fragile economy,
supporting two-year Japanese government bonds, a maturity which
was included in the BOJ's increased purchases.
