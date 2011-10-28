* EU deal, U.S. data encourage risk takers
* Asian stocks rally, poised for best week since Nov 2008
* Dollar steadies after Thursday thrashing
* Yuan mid-point set at highest level since 2005 revaluation
* Shanghai copper futures bolt 6 pct to daily limit
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Oct 28 Asian stocks rose, poised for
their best week in nearly three years, as a long-awaited plan to
resolve the European debt crisis encouraged investors to put
money back in markets driving up prices of risky assets such as
the euro and commodities.
The dollar steadied after nursing heavy losses, having
suffered its biggest decline in more than two years against a
basket of major currencies, after a European debt deal sparked a
massive relief rally.
The deal in Europe calls for private banks and insurers to
take 50 percent losses on their Greek debt as well as agreements
on recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks and a leveraging
of the bloc's rescue fund.
European shares climbed to a 12-week high and those in Wall
Street jumped 3 percent, pushing the S&P 500 benchmark
over its 200-day moving average for the first time since
early-August.
Risk appetite was further supported by data showing the U.S.
economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter,
a welcome respite for a financial system that seemed on the
brink of a recession some weeks ago.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index rose
1.4 percent and is up nearly 10 percent so far this week.
Japan's Nikkei was up 1.3 percent despite the yen
hitting record highs against the dollar for three days in
a row.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent after falling
some 1.6 percent, the biggest one-day fall since May 2009.
The People's Bank of China set the yuan's central parity
rate against the U.S. dollar at a record high of 6.3290 on
Friday, the highest level since the revaluation in 2005.
In commodities markets, crude oil futures CLc1 were off
0.5 percent after an over 4 percent rally on Thursday.
Shanghai copper futures SCFc3 rose 6 percent to its daily
limit to 61,010 yuan a tonne.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,749.34 an ounce by
0120 GMT and was poised for its biggest weekly gain since
January 2009.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kavita Chandran)