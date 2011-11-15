* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fall 0.8 pct, Nikkei closes
down 0.7 pct
* Asia credit markets weak after Italian, Spanish yields
rise
* Euro zone Q3 GDP eyed as gauge for recession risks
* European shares seen opening lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 15 Asian shares fell on
Tuesday, as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering
doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to
push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and
win market confidence.
Jittery European credit markets also hurt sentiment in Asia,
sharply widening the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index -- a gauge of investor
appetite for risk -- by about 10 basis points on Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock
average closed down 0.7 percent.
European shares were expected to fall for a second
day in succession, with financial spreadbetters calling
Britain's FTSE 100 index to open down 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40
to lose about 0.6 percent.
"Italy can't find buyers to finance its debt, as fears over
high price volatility in Italian bonds and speculators hitting
shares of banks with huge exposure to Italy have made European
financial institutions, traditionally long-term investors, wary
of purchases," said Takashi Nakagawa, a senior credit analyst at
Daiwa Capital Markets.
Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds at 6.29
percent on Monday, a euro-era record, fuelling worries the high
borrowing costs would derail the country's efforts to slash its
1.9 trillion euro worth of debt.
Yields on benchmark Italian 10-year bonds
climbed to 14-year highs of around 7.5 percent last week before
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepped down.
Italy's 10-year bond yields rose to 6.76 percent on Monday,
also pushing Spanish 10-year yields above 6
percent for the first time since the European Central Bank
started to buy the country's bonds in August.
The spread, or interest rate gap, of Italian bonds over
German government bonds, or Bunds, remained
elevated near 500 basis points, while the spread between
European Financial Stability Facility bonds and
Bunds has widened by some 65 basis points over the past month.
"Global financial markets are facing a key pivotal point,"
said Barclays Capital analysts in a research note.
"A further escalation of the European debt crisis is putting
at risk the nascent stabilisation of global growth and the
associated buoyancy of risky assets outside of Europe," they
said, adding the European authorities could limit the damage
through more involvement of the European Central Bank.
But Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann on Monday rebuffed
such global pressure for the ECB to become a lender of last
resort, saying it could undermine the central bank's hard-won
credibility.
CAPITAL BOOST
Sharp downturns in financial markets have raised the urgent
need for recapitalisation at banks, prompting them to sell
assets to make up for losses elsewhere.
Bank of America decided to sell most of its
remaining stake in China Construction Bank Corp to
shore up its capital, sending CCB shares down 2 percent earlier
on Tuesday before the shares recovered. Financial and property
stocks pulled Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 1 percent.
Chinese debt markets fared better, with the city of Shanghai
attracting very strong demand as it became the first local
government to sell debt directly into the market, signalling
keen investor interest in the new type of instrument.
After Shanghai's inaugural sale, the southern province of
Guangdong plans to issue 6.9 billion yuan in bonds on Friday.
Japanese and U.S. government bonds drew safe-haven bids on
Tuesday, with $31 billion of 0.3 percent five-year JGBs fetching
healthy demand and Treasuries extending their rally in Asia.
The first estimate of euro-area gross domestic product for
the third quarter was due later on Tuesday, and should help
investors gauge the toll that the financial market turmoil
stemming from the debt crisis has taken on the region's economy.
Industrial production data, released on Monday, showed a 2
percent decline in September, the biggest fall since February
2009, and pointed to a sharp contraction towards the end of the
year and a growing threat of a fall into recession.
Leadership changes in Italy and Greece failed to dispel
market worries about their ability to resolve the debt crisis,
putting a firm cap on the single currency against the dollar.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3600 on Tuesday,
barely above Monday's low of $1.3590. The currency was expected
to find support around the September low of $1.3360 and face
resistance near $1.3870, a November high.
