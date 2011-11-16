(Clarifies that euro hit lows against dollar and yen in
paragraph 4)
* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan falls 2.1 pct, Nikkei down 0.9
pct
* Euro falls vs dollar, yen on risk aversion
* Gold slips 1 pct as risker assets fall
* Asian credit markets weaker, funding strains in money
markets
* European stocks seen opening lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 16 Asian shares and the euro
fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were
affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro
zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt
crisis.
The political outlook remained unclear in struggling Italy
and Greece as they attempt to push through severe austerity
measures needed to get bail-out funds and win market confidence.
Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to unveil
Italy's new government on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock
average slipped 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
The euro hit a five-week low against both the dollar and the
yen, as euro zone jitters spurred risk aversion, and stood down
0.7 percent at $1.3437. Gold fell 1 percent to
$1,763.39 an ounce as some sought to cover losses in riskier
assets.
"Markets are clearly expecting a circuit breaker to
alleviate pressure on periphery bond yields," said David Scutt,
a trader at Arab Bank Australia in Sydney. "If no announcement
is forthcoming in the days ahead, one suspects that situation
could unravel fairly quickly."
European stocks were set to fall, with spreadbetters seeing
London's FTSE 100 opening down 0.6 percent, Frankfurt's
DAX down 0.9 percent, and Paris' CAC-40 0.6
percent lower.
Italian 10-year bond yields on Tuesday climbed
back above 7 percent, a level of funding costs seen as
unsustainable for the debt-ridden country, while Spanish 10-year
bond yields rose to 6.3 percent.
The trend spread to France, where the premium
over comparable German Bunds hit euro-era highs above 190 basis
points. French banks are among the most exposed to Italy's 1.8
trillion euro ($2.4 trillion) public debt, holding $416 billion
as of end-June, Bank for International Settlements data showed.
Italian debts' premium over Bunds rose above 500 basis points.
Italy's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) -- a form of
insurance against default -- scaled a new high of 600 basis
points, with Italian banks and corporates the worst performers
in the Markit iTraxx Europe CDS index on Tuesday.
Bearish sentiment spilled over to Asian credit markets, with
risk aversion pushing the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index wider by 6 basis points.
ECB ROLE EYED
The uncertainty over fiscal reforms in highly indebted euro
zone countries has sparked heavy selling of bonds issued by
these countries, prompting financial institutions to slash their
bond holdings for fear of posting huge losses as prices plunged.
Pressures for banks to beef up their capital base have only
exacerbated the situation as banks' accelerated deleveraging has
further eroded their appetite for government debt.
Borrowing difficulties have fuelled concerns about fund
raising in general, increasing strains in money markets.
Euro/dollar three-month cross currency basis swaps
widened to -128.0 basis points at one point on
Tuesday, the most since late 2008.
"This indicates funding issues, the market getting very
nervous," said a trader for a European bank in Singapore.
With an absence of government debt buyers threatening to
squeeze liquidity, "the ECB has no choice but to provide
whatever liquidity the system needs and remain a very active
part of the European financial market", said Adrian Foster, head
of financial markets research for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank
International in Hong Kong.
Many analysts say the ECB could stem this negative spiral by
buying large amounts of bonds, under similar quantitative easing
measures implemented by the U.S. and British central banks.
But Germany is resolutely opposed to such moves and the ECB
has repeatedly rebuffed calls to become the lender of the last
resort, saying it is up to individual governments to put their
fiscal houses in order.
As policymakers stand at odds in determining details of the
roadmap to resolve the debt crisis, EU governments have until a
summit on Dec. 9 to offer a bolder and more convincing strategy,
including visible financial backing.
The sovereign debt problems have slashed euro zone growth to
a mere 0.2 percent in the third quarter, raising the risk of a
recession.
The United States, however, where economists expect gross
domestic product growth of 1.8 percent this year, has seen
recent data suggesting its economy was likely to stay clear of a
recession, with October retail sales beating forecasts.
"In the current environment, a 1-1/2 to 2 percent growth
would be seen as a positive support for the market," Rabobank's
Foster said.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson)