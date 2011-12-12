* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises as much as 1.4 pct, Nikkei up 1.5
pct
* Euro falls 0.4 pct to $1.3337, dollar index up 0.2 pct
* Vulnerable before euro zone debt sale, possible S&P action
* Britain's FTSE seen opening up 0.2 percent
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 12 Asian stocks gained on
Monday after a deal that moves Europe closer to fiscal union
encouraged investors to take on more risk, but the euro fell
amid concerns the euro zone's fragile safety net is still
insufficient to prevent its sovereign debt crisis from
spreading.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 1.4 percent on Monday, after
sliding as much as 2.8 percent on Friday for a weekly drop of
3.5 percent on concerns over the EU summit's outcome. Japan's
Nikkei stock average gained 1.5 percent.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 would open up around 0.2 percent.
Asian credit markets firmed on weakening risk
aversion, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index narrowing by 7 basis points in thin
volume.
Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on
Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single
currency area and also to have euro zone states and others
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
"There was some progress made in Europe, such as having an
accord on funding, which helps negative sentiment to recede and
risk-on mood to return," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
But the euro, weighed by widespread views that the region's
debt woes were far from being resolved, fell 0.4 percent to a
session low $1.3335 after Moody's said it expected to
reassess euro zone sovereign ratings in the first quarter of
2012. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of six major
currencies.
"There is a lot of scepticism whether the euro zone plan can
be implemented in March. There is huge deleveraging ahead in
Europe. China is clearly slowing down; there are some serious
headwinds for equities," said IG Markets institutional dealer
Chris Weston.
Markets returned their focus to the slowing global economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped to the lowest
level since April 2009 in thin trade, with investors jittery
over a possible policy response from Beijing after data last
week pointed to a serious risk of a sharp industrial slowdown.
Gold slipped more than 1 percent on technical selling and on
a 0.2 percent rise in the dollar index. Spot gold fell as
much as 1.5 percent to a two-week low of $1,684.19 an ounce.
FUNDING STRAINS
While bilateral loans to the IMF agreed at the EU summit
would beef up its resources to help struggling euro zone
economies when needed, the volume at the euro zone's bailout
fund was still seen insufficient to safeguard core euro zone
economies from the contagion of the debt crisis.
The capacity of a permanent bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
That will keep intense pressure on the European Central Bank
to take on a role as lender of the last resort, aimed at thawing
a harsh credit contraction in the euro zone.
"Near-term, there remains inadequate firepower to backstop
large euro-area sovereigns; we expect that a reluctant ECB will
eventually have to adopt this role," Standard Chartered wrote in
a note to clients.
Until the funding scheme is strengthened further, financial
strains will persist, as worries about banks' exposure to euro
zone sovereign bonds have made them reluctant to lend dollars to
each other.
Banks, pressed to beef-up their capital hit by plunging euro
zone bond prices, could face additional pressure this week as
rating agency Standard & Poor's will follow up on its decision
after placing all euro zone sovereigns on creditwatch negative.
Debt yields of highly-indebted countries such as Italy and
Spain stayed vulnerable, barely contained by ECB buying in the
secondary market. Italy and Spain are set to issue new debt this
week and their borrowing costs are likely to continue to rise.
Rising borrowing costs will make it difficult to pursue
fiscal discipline, while preoccupation on fiscal health could
undermine policies to stimulate growth.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Alex
Richardson)