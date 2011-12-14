* Nikkei, MSCI Asia ex-Japan both down 0.4 pct
* European shares seen 0.5-0.6 pct lower
* Euro falls to 11-month low at $1.30090
* U.S. crude below $100 a barrel, Brent holds above $109
* Gold edges up to $1,640 an ounce
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Asian shares drifted
lower and the euro idled near an 11-month low on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate
growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's
still-unresolved sovereign debt crisis.
Wall Street stocks fell after the U.S. central bank's final
policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed noted modest
improvement in the U.S. economy but added that market turbulence
in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.
European stocks were expected to follow Asian shares lower,
with a looming Italian bond auction keeping investors on edge,
but U.S. index futures rose slightly suggesting small gains when
Wall Street resumes trading later.
"Investors continue to avoid risk as they look to possible
sovereign debt downgrades in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi,
equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
Japan's Nikkei share average and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan both
eased 0.4 percent.
Asian stocks have underperformed in the second half of the
year, partly because European institutions and money managers
are repatriating funds from Asia Pacific markets.
MSCI's Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is down 18 percent for
the year, against a loss of around 11 percent for its
All-Country World index.
Financial bookmakers predicted London's FTSE 100,
Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX would open
0.5-0.6 percent lower, while S&P 500 futures were trading up 0.3
percent.
DOWNGRADE FEARS
Fears of mass downgrades by credit rating agencies for
European sovereigns have pressured equity markets and the euro
this week, pushing up the dollar -- perceived as a safer haven
by investors -- and driving up borrowing costs for indebted
nations such as Italy and Spain.
"Nobody quite knows how bad it will get early next year, so
in such uncertainty, investors are understandably looking for
safety," said Linus Yip, an equity strategist with First
Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
A key test will be an Italian bond auction later on
Wednesday at which Rome is expected to pay a euro-era record
cost, with an auction of Spanish debt to follow on Thursday.
The euro fell as far as $1.30090, its lowest since
mid-January and nearly 20 cents below its 2011 high in May,
before steadying at around $1.3030.
European leaders agreed to impose stricter budget discipline
on euro zone members at a summit last week, but markets have
since hardened to the view that the measures agreed to don't go
far enough to resolve the two-year-old debt crisis.
That view was further cemented on Tuesday, when German
Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected talk of raising the funding
limit of a planned permanent bailout fund to backstop the
currency bloc to above 500 billion euros.
"European institutions continue to hammer the point of what
they are not willing to do," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign
exchange research at Societe Generale. "The market is driving
down the point of how little they are willing to risk in a
deleveraged financial system, and this ahead of the holidays."
COMMODITIES WEAKNESS
The dollar consolidated recent gains, rising around 0.1
percent against a basket of major currencies.
The strength of the U.S. currency has played a part in
weakness for commodities in recent days, because most are priced
in dollars and therefore become more expensive for holders of
other currencies when the greenback appreciates.
Copper fell for a third day, shedding 0.9 percent on
the London Metal Exchange to around $7,530 a tonne. Industrial
metals have also been hit by worries that renewed recession in
Europe slowing economic growth elsewhere will crimp demand.
"Participants are now focusing back on the European crisis,
and that is prompting a broad fall across commodities," said
Tetsu Emori, a fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
U.S. crude eased a little to fall back below $100 a
barrel, after rallying 2 percent in the previous session, and
Brent crude was also lower, slipping 0.3 percent to just
above $109 a barrel.
Oil prices are currently being pulled and pushed between
fears of slackening economic growth that would tend to weaken
prices and tensions between Iran and the West that have raised
concerns about supply disruptions. Such disruptions would drive
energy costs higher.
Gold rose 0.5 percent to about $1,640 an ounce after
falling 2.5 percent on Tuesday.
Having raced to a record above $1,920 in September, partly
on fears that the Federal Reserve's monetary easing steps would
stoke inflation against which it has traditionally been seen as
a hedge, gold has fallen back with other commodities. The
precious metal remains up about 15 percent for the year.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in Tokyo, Ian Chua in
Sydney, Clement Tan in Hong Kong and Manash Goswami in
Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)