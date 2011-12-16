* Nikkei rises 0.3 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1.3 pct
* Euro rises off 11-month low to around $1.3028
* Gold up 1.2 pct to around $1,588 an ounce
* Brent crude climbs back above $104 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Asian shares rose and
the euro slunk higher on Friday, as signs of strength in the
U.S. economy temporarily broke through gloom over the European
debt crisis that had driven a sell-off in riskier assets over
the previous three days.
U.S. stocks rose modestly on Thursday, after a fall in U.S.
unemployment, a stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory
activity and better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp
painted an improving picture of the economy.
"The American economy is continuing to improve and they are
still the biggest economy in the world ... so if America is
doing well that is going to help us all," said Michael
Heffernan, senior client adviser and strategist Austock Group.
European shares were also expected to rise, with financial
spreadbetters calling London's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC-40 to open up 0.4-0.6 percent.
Gold rose more than 1 percent but remained on track for its
biggest weekly decline in nearly three months and the dollar,
the main beneficiary of a flight-to-safety in recent days, eased
a little.
Spreads in Asian credit markets tightened, a sign that
investors were prepared to take on more risk, but yields on U.S.
Treasuries also edged down a touch, indicating there was still
strong demand for a safe refuge from Europe's woes.
Japan's Nikkei share average followed the trend,
rising 0.3 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1.3 percent.
INDONESIA UPGRADE
Indonesian shares rose 1.5 percent, buoyed by
ratings agency Fitch's move to upgrade the country to coveted
investment grade status.
S&P 500 futures gained 0.4 percent in Asian trading,
suggesting a firm start on Wall Street later.
Despite a volatile second half, the S&P 500 is only down
around 3 percent for the year, smartly outperforming markets in
Asia, where the MSCI ex-Japan index has lost 19 percent in 2011
and the Nikkei has fallen 18 percent.
Shares in FedEx, viewed as an economic bellwether, jumped 8
percent after its positive earnings surprise on Thursday, as
markets also cheered data showing unemployment claims at a
3-1/2-year low.
European stocks had also rose slightly on Thursday, while
the unloved euro found some support after a bond auction in
Spain, one of the euro zone countries recently in the bond
market's sights, drew robust demand.
FRANCE DOWNGRADE?
But the markets remained braced for possible credit rating
downgrades for euro zone countries after judging that last
week's European Union summit had failed to lay the groundwork
for a quick resolution to the crisis, limiting the single
currency's gains.
"France is the biggest worry," said Michiyoshi Kato, a
senior trader at Mizuho Coporate Bank in Tokyo.
"The spread on its bond yields versus German Bunds has
widened since the beginning of the crisis and if it loses its
triple-A credit rating, the crisis may start engulfing the euro
zone core."
The euro traded around $1.3028, up slightly on the
day and off an 11-month trough around $1.2944 plumbed earlier in
the week.
The single currency has fallen more than 12 percent since
reaching a year-high near $1.50 in May, but is down only around
2.5 percent for 2011 as a whole.
The dollar edged down 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries
inched down to around 1.91 percent.
Commodities were mostly high, regaining some ground after
sharp sell-offs earlier in the week driven both by the fear that
Europe's woes would continue to drive up the dollar and drag on
dollar-denominated assets and general risk aversion.
Gold climbed off a 2-1/2 month low, rising about 1.2 percent
to around $1,588 an ounce, still on course for a weekly loss of
more than 7 percent.
Gold had been hammered in recent days as fund managers
liquidate their holdings, either to cover losses elsewhere or to
lock in profits on an asset that is still up around 11 percent
for the year.
Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to around $104.20 a
barrel, while U.S. crude gained 0.2 percent to just over
$94.
Oil prices have been pushed and pulled between worries about
slowing global growth, which drag on demand expectations and
hence prices, and tensions between Iran and the West which raise
fears of supply disruptions that would drive up energy costs.
"The geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran are putting a
floor, keeping prices supported at current levels despite
growing worries about the economy," said Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress.
Copper rose 1.4 percent to around $7,310 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)