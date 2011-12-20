(Repeats item erroneously deleted from screen)
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises as much as 0.7 pct, Nikkei ends
up 0.5 pct
* Korean stocks lead Asia equities higher after sharp
sell-off
* Euro up slightly around $1.3010, but caution on euro zone
problems
* European shares expected to start trading lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 20 Asian stocks and the euro
edged up on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns
that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering
and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further
undermine their profits.
The mood in Asian markets was already risk-averse, after the
death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional
instability and prompted a sell-off in riskier assets on Monday
as investors switched money into the safe-haven dollar.
Market players said thin pre-holiday trade may exaggerate
price swings, but further heavy selling was unlikely until there
was another catalyst, such as European sovereign ratings cuts.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
reached an intraday high of up 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, after sliding as much as 2.9 percent the day before.
South Korea's benchmark index outperformed with a 0.7
percent rise, after plunging as much as 5 percent on news of
Kim's death.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average ended up 0.5 percent,
moving away from Monday's three-week low.
European stocks were seen weak, with financial spreadbetters
expecting London's FTSE to open down 0.2 percent,
Frankfurt's DAX down 0.3 percent, and Paris' CAC-40
to start 0.2 percent lower.
Kim's death triggered immediate nervousness in northeast
Asia, with South Korea stepping up its military alert, while
Beijing, Pyongyang's neighbour and only powerful ally, affirmed
its close ties. North Korea appears to have identified Kim's
youngest son, Kim Jong-un, as his successor.
"Developments overnight helped ease some risks of immediate
disorder ... triggering a rebound across the markets, which were
spooked and overshot yesterday," said Makoto Noji, senior
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But it's nothing more than buying back in oversold markets,
given very little positive news to recover confidence," he said.
On the other hand, the sell-off induced by European debt
woes has driven valuations of some Asian shares attractively
low, including Chinese banks, while signs of an improving U.S.
economy even if Europe faces downside risks prompted some U.S.
money managers to boost equity holdings.
EUROPE WOES CAP
European officials failed on Monday to boost resources at
the International Monetary Fund by a targeted 200 billion euros,
agreeing to raise 150 billion euros and leaving doubts about
whether the scheme would work with London, Washington and
Germany's Bundesbank unenthusiastic.
The increase in the IMF resources was seen as a vital part
of Europe's steps to prevent the debt crisis from spinning out
of control given worries that the region's scheduled permanent
bailout fund is insufficient to handle the debt problems.
European policymakers made some progress in pursuing
regional fiscal consolidation earlier in the month, but their
failure to nail down a convincing commitment for the crucial
bailout programme has prompted rating agencies to warn of
downgrades for several euro zone countries, including France.
Credit ratings cuts of core European economies would further
cripple the ability of highly-indebted euro zone countries to
tap funds as they face soaring borrowing costs, and could derail
progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.
The euro hovered around $1.3010 on Tuesday, up a
little on the day and off Monday's low of around $1.2983. It hit
an 11-month low of $1.2944 last week.
"Concerns about the European situation will keep the euro
under pressure even if it manages short-term rises," said Sumino
Kamei, a senior currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
Commodities also steadied after coming under selling
pressures on Monday, with three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange up 0.3 percent to $7,279.50 a tonne.
Oil prices rose on renewed concerns over supply disruptions
and further signs of U.S. economic growth accelerating. U.S.
crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $94.34 a barrel, while
gold edged 0.3 percent higher to $1,597.30 an ounce.
Stability in other markets calmed Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
narrowing by a couple of basis points.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Alex Richardson)