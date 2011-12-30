* Euro falls vs dollar, yen; European shares little changed
* Bunds, Treasuries flat; yields drop steeply in 2011
* Wall Street seen flat, to buck year's equities downturn
* Copper heads for first annual drop in three years
* Risk aversion to dominate mood again in 2012
(Adds U.S. stocks, updates prices)
By John Stonestreet
LONDON, Dec 30 European shares and the
euro were set to end a tough year on the defensive on Friday
while Bunds headed for their best performance in decades,
reflecting a well-worn pattern of risk-averse trading that seems
likely to extend far into 2012.
The shared currency, battered by a euro zone debt
crisis now in its third year, hit a 10-year low just below 100
to the yen and, against the dollar, fell 0.3 percent to $1.2940
having earlier broken below key support levels.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat opening later in
the day on Wall Street where renewed signs of life in a recently
moribund U.S. economy have prompted gains on the DJIA of
more than 6 percent in a generally torrid 2011 for global
shares.
With safe-haven investments tipped to remain in favour in
early 2012, German and U.S. government debt held steady, setting
10-year Bund yields on course for their biggest
annual fall since at least 1990 and equivalent Treasury yields
for their largest since 2008.
Benchmark Bunds have given investors a return of about 13
percent in 2011 and Treasuries around 17 percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Asset performance in 2011: r.reuters.com/xut75s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The dollar index stayed within touching distance of a
one-year peak of 80.854 at 80.332, with the currency having
gained around 13 percent to the euro since early May.
The euro, which remains some way above a multi-year low
against the dollar hit in mid-2010, looks primed for more losses
in 2012, with signs growing that the European Central Bank could
step up its policy response to the crisis by cutting interest
rates further early next year as inflation eases.
"The euro has moved in clear waves since the Lehman crisis
(of 2008), so the only downside objective that makes sense for
the year ahead is its 2010 low of $1.1876," said Teppei Ino, a
currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Demand for euro zone assets will likely stay focused on
safe-haven debt, with concerns over Italy's financing costs - it
faces around 100 billion euros ($129 billion) of bond
redemptions and coupon payments in the first four months of 2012
- adding to pressure on the periphery.
"At least in the first quarter we can see Bunds clearly
outperforming their euro zone peers," said Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz.
Italian bonds were steady on Friday after the ECB stepped
into the secondary market on Thursday to stabilise yields in the
wake of a disappointing bond auction. Spanish yields were also
flat ahead of the unveiling of the new government's austerity
plans.
STOCKS UNDER THE COSH
European shares hovered close to opening levels, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares up
0.2 percent at 995.33 points at 1208 GMT and on course to end
the year around 11.3 percent lower.
The MSCI global index inched up 0.23 percent.
"The year has been characterised by the European debt crisis
and going forward it will depend on policymakers and how they
implement better fiscal integration in the euro zone to how
markets will perform next year," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund
manager on the Ashburton European equity fund, said.
Going into 2012 she said she favoured dividend-rich energy
stocks.
Hit by a surprise rise on Thursday in U.S. stockpiles and a
slowdown in output from Chinese factories in December
, Brent crude fell 57 cents to 107.44 a
barrel by 1211 GMT. It was set to end a year marked by
widespread unrest in the Middle East up more than 13 percent.
Copper headed for its first annual drop in three years, with
increasing signs of life in a recently moribund U.S. economy
only partly offsetting concerns about the euro zone and the
slowing pace of growth in China.
Amid expectations growth in demand for the bellwether
industrial metal may slow in 2012, prices are down 20 percent
this year, though three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange snapped two days of declines and climbed 1.6
percent to $7,545 a tonne by 1211 GMT.
Spot gold, a traditional hedge against inflation,
rallied 1 percent to $1,567.90 an ounce on Friday and was on
course for an annual rise of about 10 percent - though it should
also see its first quarterly loss in more than three years.
Earlier, Asian stocks ended their first losing year in three
having shed nearly a fifth of their value.
As well as the debt crises in developed economies, investors
there were spooked in 2011 by an earthquake and tsunami in Japan
and floods in Thailand.
"If you look around at all the asset classes, it really has
been a year of safe-haven flows, it is about preserving your
capital and returning your equity," said Chris Weston,
institutional dealer at IG Markets in Melbourne.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in Tokyo; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)