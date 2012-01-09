* Euro at 16-month low to dollar, 11-year low to yen
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.8 pct
* S&P 500 index futures down 0.4 pct, European indexes seen
lower
* U.S. crude falls below $101 a barrel
* Copper drops more than 1 pct to around $7,485 a tonne
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 The euro sank against the
dollar and the yen on Monday and Asian stocks fell as renewed
worries about the fallout from the European sovereign debt
crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy.
The rising dollar dragged on commodity prices, with oil,
copper and gold all falling, while mixed signals on the global
economy kept Asian credit markets subdued.
Data on Friday showed that while U.S. employment growth
accelerated last month, euro zone retail sales fell and economic
sentiment soured at the end of 2011, pointing to recession in
the currency bloc.
"If we didn't have Europe, this market would be rallying on
the back of the U.S. numbers," said Jamie Elgar, dealer at
stockbrokers Burrell & Co in Brisbane.
European shares were expected to open lower, with financial
bookmakers calling the FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX down 0.4-0.8 percent.
Worries over Europe intensified with a debt rating downgrade
to junk status for Hungary -- a member of the European Union but
not part of the euro zone -- and a report in German magazine Der
Spiegel that the International Monetary Fund was losing
confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances.
The euro fell to a 16-month low below $1.2670, before
steadying just above $1.27, and dropped as far as an 11-year low
at 97.47 yen. The dollar, currently favoured by
investors seeking a safe haven, rose as much as 0.2 percent
against a basket of major currencies.
Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in Singapore, said
the single currency was unlikely to see a sustained rebound
unless the euro zone's economic outlook improved, adding that
the euro could fall to $1.25 in coming months .
"We need to see the economic data halt its slide and I think
we need to see banks start to lend to each other. Neither of
those are going to happen overnight," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy were due to meet on Monday to finalise details of a deal
to increase fiscal coordination in the euro zone.
Market expectations for the meeting were not high, however,
with most investors looking further forward towards debt
auctions in Spain and Italy, seen as the bloc's most vulnerable
big economies, on Thursday and Friday.
BORROWING COSTS
With markets focused on concerns about rising borrowing
costs in Europe, Friday's upbeat jobs data failed to perk up
U.S. stocks, and the weakness continued in Asia on Monday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent. The index had finished the
first week of 2012 slightly higher, after shedding 18 percent in
2011. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.
China's stocks bucked the trend, with Shanghai's main index
rising 1.9 percent after Premier Wen Jiabao said that
Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investor
rights.
S&P 500 index futures fell 0.4 percent, pointing to a
weaker start later on Wall Street, where the U.S. corporate
earnings season will kick off when aluminium producer Alcoa
reports after the closing bell.
A stronger dollar tends to weigh on commodities that are
priced in the U.S. currency, and both precious and industrial
metals lost ground.
Copper slipped more than 1 percent to around $7,485
a tonne, while gold fell 0.4 percent, getting close to
the $1,600 an ounce level.
"There is a somewhat weaker trend across the commodities, as
the strength of the dollar is playing a role in limiting
appetite," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at
ANZ in Singapore.
U.S. crude oil fell 0.6 percent to below $101, after
climbing above $100 a barrel last week as rising tensions
between Iran and the West raised fears of supply disruptions.
Brent crude was steady around $113 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Thieberger in Melbourne and
Masayuki Kitano and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Kim
Coghill)