* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 2 pct, Nikkei ends up 1 pct
* Euro up 0.5 pct vs dlr, Aussie extends gain on China
* China Q4 GDP slightly beats forecast
* European shares set to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian shares and the euro
rose on Tuesday as slightly better-than-expected Chinese
economic growth data soothed investor worries that the euro zone
debt crisis is dragging down the global economy.
Copper and other industrial metals, and commodity-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar, also advanced on signs
European woes have not derailed the growth trend in the world's
second largest economy, a giant importer of commodities.
China's gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 8.9
percent in the fourth quarter, its weakest in 2-1/2 years and
slowing from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter, but it beat
expectations for a 8.7 percent rise.
"The slowdown is quite modest, and the overall situation of
the Chinese economy is stable," said Hua Zhongwei, analyst with
Huachuang Securities in Beijing. "According to our field
studies, demand for heavy equipment and machinery is recovering,
and that is a very good sign for the economy."
Materials and energy sectors
led a 2 percent climb in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan. By region,
Shanghai shares rose more than 3 percent and Hong Kong
shares added 2.2 percent, while shares in resource
reliant Australia hit a five-week high.
Japan's Nikkei average ended up 1 percent.
European shares were set to open higher, with financial
spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC-40 would open up around
0.4-0.7 percent.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2730, moving away
from its lowest since late August 2010 of $1.2624 hit on Friday.
It also extended gains against the yen to 97.60 yen, having hit
an 11-year low near 97 yen on Monday.
The Australian dollar extended its climb to a two-month high
near $1.04. London copper rose 1.7 percent to
around $8,230 a tonne while Brent crude oil gained above
$112 a barrel.
A recovery in risk-taking sentiment warmed Asian credit
markets, tightening spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index by several basis points.
Recovery in risk appetite and the euro lifted spot gold
up nearly 1 percent to around $1,660 an ounce.
Market focus had turned to economic data, shrugging off the
latest move by Standard & Poor's to cut a top-notch credit
rating on the euro zone's bailout fund, following mass
downgrades late last week that stripped France and Austria of
their prime AAA ratings.
EUROPE WEIGHS
Investor sentiment remained pressured by persistent concerns
about Europe's ability to resolve its two-year-old debt crisis,
with Greece struggling to break a deadlock on its debt-swap
talks, keeping intact fears of a default.
The China data "is good news as it shows the economy hasn't
slowed as much as feared by some," said Yiping Huang, chief
economist for emerging Asia at Barclays Capital in Hong Kong.
"But we still have to watch out for risks, including the
recession in Europe and China's domestic housing industry
correction."
For Europe, market attention will likely switch to the
latest ZEW survey due later on Tuesday on the health of the
giant German economy.
A recovery in S&P 500 index futures, which began in
mid-December as the euro eased against the dollar, shows that
positive correlation between EUR/USD and equities is starting to
erode, RBC Capital Markets said in a report.
"The key take-away here is that the 'risk on/risk off'
dynamic may be starting to have less of an influence on markets,
with pure 'fundamentals' becoming more relevant as the euro zone
crisis is now infecting core markets," it said.
In the first test of investor appetite for French debt since
the S&P rating downgrade, yields on French treasury bills eased
marginally on Monday.
The euro zone faces further tests later in the week when
France and Spain offer longer-dated debts.
The cost of insuring Italian, Spanish and other euro zone
government debt against default rose on the S&P ratings cuts,
while a flight to safety pushed shorter-dated British government
bond yields down on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Alex Richardson)