* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hits 2-month high
* Nikkei rises more than 1 pct to 5-week high
* Aussie hits session low after jobs data
* European shares set to rise
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares rose to a
two-month high on Thursday and commodities and the euro also
firmed on hopes that the International Monetary Fund would boost
its resources to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Strong U.S. manufacturing reports also spurred buying in
Asia after data showed factory output grew at its fastest pace
in a year, putting the world's largest economy on firmer
footing.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.8 percent by early afternoon.
Financials and materials sectors
ranked among the top performers as base metals
such as copper climbed to a four-month high and oil
advanced nearly 1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei average rose as much as 1.4 percent
to a five-week high.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC-40 to start
about 0.2 to 0.7 percent higher. U.S. stock futures
were little changed.
Markus Rosgen, head of Asia strategy at Citigroup
in Hong Kong, said recent resilience in equities suggested a
rebalancing from last year's extreme risk-aversive stance, which
could leave fund managers underperforming if prices kept rising.
"The global growth environment may be not great but it is
not disastrous, either. Equities are pricing in a pretty bad
environment, but it's not as bad as prices suggest," he said.
Current mid-cycle valuations in Asia are at a level
justifiable only if there were a global recession, Rosgen said.
"Now and then, there will be de-risking but by and large,
most people are still too bearish on global growth," meaning
that if the markets kept rising, it will drive more people out
of safety to take more risk, he said.
Gains in commodities, the euro and equities supported gold,
setting up bullion for a fourth session of gains. Spot gold
was up 0.3 percent to around $1,665 an ounce.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis, but the United
States and other countries are balking, saying Europe must put
up more of its own money.
Smooth debt sales by Portugal and above-estimate earnings
from Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc added
to the positive mood, just as investor risk-aversion had started
to weaken after assets posted gains early in the new year.
Recent data has suggested the euro zone's problems have not
seriously derailed global economic activity, though the
continent's rapidly cooling growth is clearly weighing on Asia's
export-reliant economies.
Australian employment suffered a surprise fall in December
for the second straight month of decline, raising the prospect
for more interest rate cuts. The Australian dollar fell to a
session low of $1.0376.
GREEK TEST
Greece, striving to avoid bankruptcy by restructuring its
debt, kept hopes alive that a deal could be struck to grant the
cash-strapped country much-needed funds, although the
uncertainty surrounding the negotiations remained a big risk to
markets.
International creditors and the Greek government are
haggling over the interest rate that Athens will offer on new
bonds and its plan to enforce private investor losses.
Investors will also face more tests to their risk tolerance
later on Thursday when Spain and France tap the markets with
longer-dated debt offers.
Debt sales in the euro zone have so far met decent demand
despite Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone sovereigns
last Friday.
Portugal, the only euro zone country apart from Greece that
is given junk status by all the major rating agencies, on
Wednesday sold out its planned issuance of treasury bills, while
Germany drew strong demand for its two-year
bonds.
The euro steadied at $1.2861, holding above $1.2624
hit last week, its lowest since late August 2010.
"Given that several risks lie ahead, investors are likely to
view this current short squeeze as an opportunity to re-enter
short euro positions," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client
note.
The European Central Bank's ample funding operations removed
fears of an imminent credit crunch in Europe and reduced the
safe-haven demand for U.S. Treasury bills, which for the first
time in seven weeks were sold at an interest rate above zero on
Wednesday.
Overall recovery in risk helped improve Asian credit
markets, with spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment
grade index narrowing by 3 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)