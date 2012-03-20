* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.5 pct, Tokyo closed for holiday
* Dollar index up 0.1 pct, euro steady below 1-week high
* Apple dividend boosts Wall St
* Oil drops about 70 cents a barrel on improved supply
outlook
* European shares seen opening down 0.1-0.2 pct
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, March 20 Shares slipped on Tuesday,
led by losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai on underwhelming
corporate earnings, while the euro held near its highest level
in a week on easing fears about wider damage to the financial
system from Greece's debt crisis.
Commodities were broadly weaker, with base and precious
metals both edging down, while crude oil eased more than half a
percent on an improved supply outlook as Libyan exports are
returning to pre-war levels faster than expected.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent. Tokyo markets were closed for
a holiday.
Financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets
would open down 0.1-0.2 percent, while
U.S. stock futures also dipped 0.1 percent.
"Momentum is clearly stalling right now and in need of
distinct signals, whether it be U.S. housing data pointing to a
stable recovery or stronger indications of policy easing in
China," said Kim Se-joong, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities in
Seoul.
U.S. housing data is due at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.
Equity losses in Asia were led by China, with Shanghai
stocks shedding 1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng
index down 0.4 percent as a lacklustre reporting season so far
prompted investors to take money off the table.
Nearly half of Chinese companies having reported 2011
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, and so far
close to 70 percent have missed expectations.
"There are no fresh positive catalysts, we are in a downward
spiral today. I'm just trying to cut my losses," said Alex Wong,
Ample Finance's director of asset management In Hong Kong.
U.S. stocks had risen on Monday, as investors cheered Apple
Inc's announcement of a $10 billion annual dividend and
share buy-back, lifting the S&P 500 to within 10 percent
of its all-time closing high.
U.S. RECOVERY
A steady stream of data pointing to a recovery in the U.S.
economy and massive liquidity injections from major central
banks have combined to drive a rally in share markets since late
last year. The S&P 500 has risen nearly 12 percent in 2012 and
the MSCI Asia ex-Japan is up more than 13 percent.
That, in turn, has stemmed the flow of money seeking safety
in assets such as U.S. Treasuries, pushing yields on 10-year
notes up to around 2.38 percent, the highest in nearly five
months.
A generally improved appetite for riskier assets has also
driven a rally in credit markets in recent days, with spreads on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
tightening a further 3 basis points on Tuesday.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major
peers, while the euro held steady around $1.3230, after
rising as high as $1.32659 on Monday.
"It's probably going to be a consolidation week for the U.S.
dollar," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
Investors began to scale back bearish bets against the euro
on Monday and focused on a Greek credit default swap auction
that set the payout for holders of default insurance totalling
about 3.2 billion euros. The auction fixed a fair value price of
21.5 cents on the euro for Greek bonds, within expectations.
That meant an owner of Greek CDS would be paid 78.5 cents on
the euro, which analysts said was enough to compensate for the
roughly 75 percent loss investors incurred on the country's debt
restructuring.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) announcement that it put
its bond-buying programme on hold last week also encouraged
traders to cover bets against the single currency.
"The market took the news as a sign that bond markets in the
euro zone have been recovering on their own, even without such
ECB support," said a trader at a big Japanese bank in Singapore.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $1.0578
after global miner BHP Billiton said
it saw signs that growth in iron ore demand was flattening in
China, Australia's single biggest export market.
Oil continued a decline that began on Monday on news that
top exporter Saudi Arabia increased shipments in January and
that Libyan production next month would return to levels seen
before the civil war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
Brent crude and U.S. crude both fell about 70
cents to around $125 and $107.40 a barrel respectively.
Copper slipped 0.5 percent to $8,531 a tonne and
gold also weakened, losing 0.4 percent to around $1,655
an ounce.
"Investors are looking at other investment options, as they
are less concerned about economic growth and more wanting to hop
on the equity rally, which clearly works against some of the
reasons why people buy gold," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity
strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu in Seoul, Masayuki Kitano
and Rujun Shen in Singapore and Clement Tan in Hong Kong;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)