* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, investors cautious
* Asia ex-Japan index up nearly 12 pct on quarter, best
since Q3 2010
* Nikkei lower but up 19 pct for quarter, best Q1
performance in 24 yrs
* European shares likely to gain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 30 Asian shares firmed to end their
best first quarter in over 20 years on Friday, while European
shares were also expected to rise, returning to a new year rally
ahead of a meeting that may boost the euro zone's bailout
resources.
Financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets
would open up 0.6 to 0.9 percent after
three days of losses which have knocked almost 3 percent off
shares.
U.S. stock futures inched up 0.2 percent, suggesting
a continuation of positive mood late in the previous session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eked out a 0.3 percent gain, in positive
territory after a two-day decline, but still off a one-week high
hit earlier this week.
The Asian index is set for a quarterly gain of nearly 12
percent, the best showing since the third quarter of 2010 and
best first quarter in 21 years, reflecting moves to ease
Europe's debt crisis and hopes over the pace of U.S. and global
growth.
Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent,
retreating from Thursday's one-year high, but is up more than 19
percent and set for its best first quarter in 24 years.
Sentiment across asset classes has turned bearish since
mid-March, however, due to fears of a slowdown in growth centred
around China, and the conviction that a huge injection of
central bank money was only a panacea for Europe's debt
troubles.
"Europe is the biggest risk factor in the second quarter,
with elections in Greece and France potentially fuelling doubts
about commitments to fiscal reforms if those opposed to
austerity measures win," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist
for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
"Failure to ratify a permanent bailout fund before its
scheduled launch in July could rattle financial markets," he
said.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Copenhagen on Friday
are likely to agree to almost double their financial backstops
temporarily in a move that should help Italy and Spain, although
Germany favours a smaller increase.
CHINA RISK
With financial markets starting to price in concerns about a
slowdown in China, official China manufacturing PMI for March
due on Sunday presents the next risk to assets with close links
to Chinese growth, such as the Australian dollar, analysts at
Barclays Capital said.
Escalating growth worries put the Shanghai Composite Index
on course for its worst month since last September,
weighed by underwhelming 2011 corporate earnings which raised
fears of corporate profitability getting hit more than expected.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 64 percent of
Chinese companies that have reported earnings so far, 74 percent
have missed expectations.
Chinese fund managers slashed their suggested equity
weightings in March to the lowest level in 21 months, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday.
Quarter-end repatriation flows drove up such riskier assets
as the Australian dollar and the euro.
The euro was up 0.4 percent to $1.3354, up from its
lowest level in three sessions of $1.3251 hit on Thursday when
concerns about slow progress in debt-cutting efforts in the
euro zone's large and indebted countries undermined the
currency.
The Aussie also inched up 0.3 percent to $1.0403.
"Some currencies are up on seasonal repatriation flows with
the end of the quarter, totally unrelated to the fundamental
trend," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust.
Amikura said concerns about slowdowns in China and
challenges facing the euro zone fiscal reforms were a done-deal
and whether the U.S. economy remains on a recovery course to
maintain yield differentials is a far more significant factor
for market trends in the second quarter.
"U.S. macro data from April is key to gauging the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy direction, which shapes the U.S. yield
curve and affects money flows," he said.
The degree of commitments to accommodative policy from the
United States and Japan will determine the dollar/yen, which
Amikura expects to trade between 80-85 yen in April-June.
As risk aversion trades return, the structure of currency
flows into Europe is undergoing significant changes, Morgan
Stanley said in a research note.
"The composition of inflows, shifting away from long-term
capital towards short-dated funds, has increased the
vulnerability of the EUR in our view," it said.
OIL REBOUNDS
Traders took the opportunity to cover short positions and
bought on price dips after oil tumbled in the past two sessions
on growing talks of a release of strategic petroleum reserves by
some consumer nations and a surge in U.S. crude inventories.
Brent crude was up 0.2 percent to $122.68 a barrel
after settling down $1.77 on Thursday. U.S. crude futures
rose 0.5 percent to $103.34 a barrel on Friday after losing
$2.63 the day before.
Asian credit markets were weak, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider
by 5 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar in
Hong Kong; editing by Patrick Graham)