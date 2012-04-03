* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.7 pct, Nikkei down 0.3 pct on
firmer yen
* Yen stronger as steady RBA rate pushes cross-yen lower
* Oil falls after 2 pct rally
* European shares likely flat to higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares on Tuesday sustained
momentum from an overnight rally in global equities, with solid
manufacturing data from the United States offsetting signs of
mild recession in Europe.
Participants in European equity markets are expected to be
cautious, however, with financial spreadbetters predicting major
European markets will open flat to 0.2
percent higher. U.S. stock futures were steady.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.7 percent, while a firmer yen hurt
Japan's Nikkei average, which fell 0.3 percent to move
further away from a one-year high marked last week.
Australian shares pared some of the session's gains after
the central bank left interest rates on hold, dashing lingering
hopes for a jolt of stimulus to the economy and sending the
Australian dollar below $1.0400 from around $1.0434.
"The current market environment is favourable in that it is
inching higher while digesting caution and concerns about growth
prospects, which suggests sentiment is actually quite solid,"
said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at
Astmax Investments.
"One good indicator for growth is the oil price, which has
remained supported in part by supply disruption concerns, but
its firmness is also driven by demand accompanying economic
recovery."
Stronger-than-expected U.S. factory data on Monday pushed
U.S. stocks to four-year highs, while European shares recorded
their biggest daily gain in three weeks despite sluggish factory
activity in the euro zone.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management report followed a
surprise jump in China's large factory activity and stronger
manufacturing in other leading exporters, South Korea and
Taiwan, but output was still far from robust.
"There is a growing sense among many investors that markets
could be about to enter a seasonal flat spot," said Cameron
Peacock, a market analyst at IG Markets. "The 'sell in May and
go away' mentality normally starts to creep into investors'
mindsets from mid-April and could be even more of a factor this
year, given the profits already on offer to take off the table."
Barclays Capital analysts said they remained comfortable
with their view that U.S. cyclical outperformance will continue
to support the dollar against low yielding developed market
currencies.
US YIELDS EYED
But on Tuesday, the dollar struggled to gain against the
yen, as the yen's firmness was also underpinned by a drop in
cross-yen pairs led by the Australian dollar after the central
bank rate decision.
A fall in U.S. Treasury yields pushed the greenback lower
against the yen on Monday, and the dollar extended losses to hit
a three-week low of 81.55 yen on Tuesday. The euro edged
up 0.1 percent to $1.3332, off Monday's low of $1.3278.
Investors will likely remain cautious about taking
aggressive risks, ahead of key data including U.S. nonfarm
payrolls on Friday and China's first quarter gross domestic
product due next week.
Later in the session, the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal
Open Market Committee will issue minutes from its meeting of
March 13.
"Tuesday's release of the FOMC minutes may include a
discussion of QE (quantitative easing) and shed more light on
the possibility of a QE3 to come," said Societe Generale
analysts. "Market expectations range from viewing the Fed as in
a wait-and-see mode to the anticipation of a concrete QE3
announcement in the April FOMC meeting."
Views over the Fed's policy direction are key to determining
money flows, as receding expectations for further monetary
stimulus have boosted U.S. Treasury yields and lifted the dollar
last month against such low-yielding currencies as the yen.
Oil paused from Monday's strong gains, with Brent crude
futures easing 0.4 percent to $124.99 a barrel after
settling up $2.55, while U.S. crude was down 0.4 percent
to $104.85 a barrel, after settling up $2.21.
Shanghai markets are closed through Wednesday, while
European, U.S. and some Asian markets will be closed on Friday
for the long Easter weekend.
Asian credit markets firmed, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index narrowing by 2
basis points.
