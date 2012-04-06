* MSCI Asia ex-Japan struggles, Nikkei posts worst weekly
loss in 8 mths
* Euro steady, off three-week lows vs dollar
* Gold heads for weekly loss
* Europe, U.S. and some Asia markets closed for holiday
* U.S. payroll data awaited, Europe worries resurface
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 6 Asian shares struggled on Friday
in holiday-thinned trade, with investors awaiting key U.S. jobs
data later in the day and fretting about rising yields in weaker
euro zone economies that are reviving concerns about the
region's debt crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell in early trade for a third straight
session, before inching up 0.1 percent.
The index hit a four-week low on Thursday and is set to end
the first week of the second quarter virtually flat, though it
has gained nearly 12 percent in the year-to-date.
Japan's Nikkei average ended down 0.8 percent,
posting its worst weekly loss in eight months.
Most global markets including those in Europe and the United
States will be closed for the Good Friday holiday, though U.S.
non-farm payroll data will still be released (1230 GMT).
Worries about Spain's rising bond yields were offset
somewhat by fresh U.S. data on Thursday that provided more
evidence of a recovering labour market, raising prospects that
the payroll report would be solid.
A slew of data due next week from China, the world's second
largest economy after the United States, also deterred investors
from taking fresh positions. Any signs of a
sharper-than-expected slowdown could further undermine
sentiment.
"The data from China will be the key measuring stick on how
confidence will hold up," said Yoon So-jung, an analyst at
Shinyoung Securities.
"China's cut in growth rate forecasts was the most notable
source of drag on the index last month, and investors will want
to see how the numbers compare."
China is set to release the first-quarter gross domestic
product, inflation figures and trade balance, among others.
"The very optimistic view of the U.S. economy has already
been priced in ... On the other hand, we see uncertainty in the
European debt crisis," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity
research strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Government bond yields of highly indebted Italy and Spain
rose further on Thursday, boosting investors' safe-haven
appetite for U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, as well as gold.
Gold was broadly steady at $1,630 an ounce in thin
trade on Friday but was headed for a weekly decline of more than
2 percent. Bullion hit a near three-month low of $1,611.80 this
week, as investors were disappointed by the diminishing
prospects of monetary stimulus in the United States.
The euro also steadied at $1.3070 after hitting a
three-week low of $1.3035 on Thursday, and was poised to post
its worst week in nearly four months, while the dollar index
, measured against key currencies, held near its highest
in three weeks. It closed above 80 on Thursday for the first
time in three weeks.
Thursday's data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to the
lowest level since April 2008, more positive news following a
report on private-sector jobs earlier this week, boding well for
the widely watched monthly employment figures due on Friday.
According to a Reuters survey, the U.S. economy likely
recorded a fourth month of solid job growth in March, adding
203,000 jobs, after non-farm payrolls rose 227,000 in February.
A solid report could further reduce the need of
additional monetary measures to spur faster economic growth.
WIN-WIN POSITION?
"FX markets may be ready to grant a win-win positioning to
the US dollar ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report," said Ashraf
Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index Group.
"A neutral-to-strong reading would reduce the case for
outright asset purchases (by the U.S. Federal Reserve), while a
disappointing figure may not be sufficiently detrimental to
invalidate the recent data strength upon which rising yields had
rested," he said.
The dollar index closing at 81.00 suggested a clear bullish
trend, followed by a breach of the 81.80 January high, and only
a fall below 78.80 would signal fresh losses, he said.
In contrast to the U.S. outlook, reports on Thursday showed
German industrial output fell more than expected in February
and British factory output suffered its biggest monthly fall in
almost a year.
Oil rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses on
firm U.S. data and fears of Iran-related supply disruptions.
Brent crude futures climbed 0.89 percent to settle at
$123.43 a barrel and U.S. crude jumped 1.81 percent to
settle at $103.31.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in Tokyo and Joonhee Yu in
Seoul; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner & Kim Coghill)