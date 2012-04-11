* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hits 10-week low, Nikkei slips to near
2-month low
* Gold retreats, but oil rebounds
* Shanghai copper slumps on China demand worry
* European shares set to extend losses
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 11 Asian shares fell for a third
straight day on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk
exposure due to uncertainty over global growth prospects and
resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in struggling euro
zone economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent to a 10-week low while Japan's
Nikkei average dropped 1.6 percent to its lowest level
in nearly two months, before ending down 0.8 percent.
European shares were likely to extend Tuesday's sharp losses
that sent them to a 10-week low, with financial spreadbetters
expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4
percent lower, while Germany's DAX futures were down 0.5
percent and France's CAC-40 futures lost 0.6 percent.
Wall Street's benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slid 1.7 percent on Tuesday, its worst day in four months, as
selling was triggered by Friday's data showing a sharp slowdown
in U.S. jobs creation last month, as well as Tuesday's data
suggesting softening domestic demand as Beijing returned to an
export-led trade surplus in March.
Worries about tepid global demand growth in the world's two
largest economies hammered industrial commodities, with Shanghai
copper plunging more than 2 percent to three-month lows
on Wednesday, tracking sharp losses in London in the prior
session.
"The broader markets, including oil, are on risk-off mode at
this point because of the series of negative numbers we have
seen recently," said Natalie Robertson, an analyst at ANZ.
Some say the markets had raced ahead of themselves on
optimism after recent brighter U.S. data and hopes for some
progress in the euro zone debt crisis, even with Europe's
sovereign debt problems set to remain a risk factor for years.
"Optimism has reversed, but it's not that negativity has
resumed," said Adrian Foster, head of financial markets research
for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank International in Hong Kong.
He said that the jobs data was still consistent with
expectations for the U.S. economy to grow 2 to 2.5 percent,
although recent data had exceeded expectations.
"For China, the trade data is a big indicator that business
is as usual", pointing to a soft landing, Foster said. He added
that bank lending data due later this week would likely confirm
an underlying trend of the financial sector supporting the
overall economy.
The euro inched up 0.2 percent to $1.3104, while the
dollar rebounded from a five-week low of 80.60 yen.
Oil also recovered after suffering its biggest one-day
percentage loss of the year on Tuesday, hitting a seven-week low
on concerns about a potential slowdown in the economy of No. 2
crude consumer China.
Brent crude was up 0.2 percent to $120.14 a barrel,
after settling down $2.79. Tuesday's 2.3 percent slide was the
biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14. U.S. crude
added 0.3 percent to $101.28, after settling at the lowest close
since Feb. 14.
Gold retreated after rising on Tuesday for a fourth
straight day, its longest streak in two months, on safe-haven
appeal. Bullion eased 0.4 percent to $1,653 an ounce.
RISING STRESS SIGNS
The early 2012 rally in assets that are riskier but provide
the potential for higher returns has given way to choppy,
two-way volatility, Standard Chartered Bank said in a research
note.
"For Q2, our strategy remains defensive. US data is
deteriorating, Europe is in recession and China is still
slowing," it said.
Asian credit markets took a hit from growing risk aversion,
with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index widening by 6 basis points.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell
below 2 percent for the first time in more than four weeks on
Tuesday, while resurfacing concerns about Europe's debt problems
drove Spanish 10-year yields up to nearly 6
percent. Spanish bonds have been weighed by last week's weak
debt sale.
Italian bond yields were also dragged higher ahead of a 5
billion euro bond auction on Thursday.
Rising premiums on the peripherals pushed German government
bond yields lower, with the two-year yield at 0.098
percent undershooting the two-year Japanese debt
yielding around 0.1 percent. German bond yields are lower than
Japanese yields for the first time since January 1988, according
to a Merrill Lynch report.
In another sign of rising stress in markets, the VIX index
rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, having jumped about
31 percent so far in April. The index, a key gauge of how
investors perceive risk, measures expected volatility in the S&P
500 index over the next 30 days.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing
by Alex Richardson)