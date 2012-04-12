* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches up 0.3 pct, Nikkei up 0.2 pct
* Euro up but off 1-week high
* Strong Australian jobs data lifts Aussie
* European shares likely mixed
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 12 Asian shares eked out small
gains and the euro inched higher on Thursday, reflecting
lingering worry over sovereign funding for troubled euro zone
economies Spain and Italy.
With a lack of strong follow-through buying in Asia from
gains in global stocks on Wednesday and investors wary ahead of
an Italian bond sale later in the session, European equity
markets were likely to start mixed.
Financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets
would open between 0.2 percent lower
and 0.2 percent higher. U.S. stock futures were up 0.3
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.3 percent, having earlier hovered
near a 10-week low hit on Wednesday, as strong Australian
employment data helped improve sentiment. Australian equities
were among the outperformers with a 0.6 percent gain.
The Australian dollar jumped 0.5 percent to the day's high
near $1.0370 after Australian employment far outpaced
expectations by surging 44,000 in March while the unemployment
rate stayed at 5.2 percent, suggesting the economy was faring
better than many had feared.
Japan's Nikkei average added 0.2 percent, off its
lowest in nearly two months touched the day before.
"The Nikkei is up on a technical rebound after prices fell
to bargain levels, but until investors start focusing on
earnings from last fiscal year, European debt worries will
continue to weigh and dictate market direction," said Tetsuro
Ii, the president of Commons Asset Management in Tokyo.
South Korean shares were Asia's sole laggard,
falling 1 percent, with investors taking profits on blue-chips
after a lengthy rally, pushing the market to a fresh one-month
intraday low.
Along with recent data from the United States and China
suggesting a slowdown in economic recovery, resurfacing worries
about Spain's fiscal woes as well as Italy persisted despite a
better-than-expected sovereign debt auction by Italy and
supportive comments from a European Central Bank official on
Spain.
SAFE HAVEN STABILISES
An encouraging start to the earnings season helped U.S.
stocks snap a five-day losing streak, spurring investors to
scale back safe haven buying of gold and U.S. and German
government debt on Wednesday, but further selling of these
perceived safe assets weakened in Asia on Thursday.
Ten-year Treasury yields inched down 1 basis
point while gold was steady at $1,658 an ounce.
"The prospect in the euro zone still looks grim with yields
in Spain and Italy trading at relatively high levels," said
Peter Tse, director at ScotiaMocatta in Hong Kong.
Tse said even if another risk sell-off took place on the
deteriorating euro zone situation, gold should be able to
weather the storm much better than other commodities due to its
safe-haven status.
Asian credit markets steadied, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index barely changed
from Wednesday.
ITALY AUCTION EYED
Investors will use a 5 billion euro bond sale by Italy later
on Thursday to gauge market risk tolerance.
Yields on Spanish and Italian sovereign debt are still well
below the highs of 2012 when they breached the critical levels,
while dollar funding rates in Europe have remained stable.
The euro crept higher against the dollar, reaching a
one-week high of $1.3158 before retreating to $1.3130,
leaving the currency within the $1.3030-$1.3165 range seen in
the past week.
"The relief could be felt more globally, but it was limited
in scope indicating that we remain in a roller coaster and are
not at the end of it yet," said Sebastien Galy, strategist at
Societe General.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided an reassuring
assessment of the U.S. economy in its latest "Beige Book"
summary of national activity, after Friday's data showing a
sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs creation in March triggered a
sell-off in global markets earlier this week.
U.S. economic activity kept growing moderately in the late
winter months, but rising energy prices were beginning to worry
manufacturers and retailers across the country, the Fed said.
Oil moved sideways on Thursday, with Brent futures
nearly flat at $120 a barrel and U.S. oil futures up 0.1
percent at $102.75.
