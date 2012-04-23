* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down but trims some loss after China
PMI
* Euro off two-week highs vs dollar
* China PMI recovers slightly in April
* Market turns next to euro zone PMI due later Monday
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 23 Asian shares and the euro eased
on Monday, but losses were kept in check after a report showed
Chinese factory activity stabilising in April, alleviating
worries about a sharp deceleration in the world's second-largest
economy.
European shares were also expecting a lower start, with
financial spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open down as much as 0.6 percent.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.2 percent.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index showed China's
factory output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month
lows and export orders perked up, though not sufficiently for a
private sector survey of purchasing managers to flag a return to
expansionary territory.
The index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial
activity, improved to 49.1 in April from 48.3 in March, but
stayed below 50, indicating contracting economic activity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
narrowed its loss to a 0.4 percent fall after
the data from a 0.5 percent drop, while losses in Hong Kong
shares also shrank to a fall of 0.5 percent from a 0.8
percent drop. Australian shares barely moved to stand
down 0.2 percent.
China's PMI lifted the Australian dollar, which is sensitive
to data from its biggest export market, to above $1.0340 from
$1.0335. The Aussie was weighed earlier by an
unexpected decline in producer prices last quarter, which set
the stage for benign reading of consumer inflation due on
Tuesday and a cut in interest rates next week.
Japan's Nikkei average was down 0.1 percent.
"The Chinese PMI was in line with market consensus for a
soft landing. While growth is slowing, the slowdown has not
accelerated sharply, giving some relief to those who had feared
for a worse reading," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior energy
researcher at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo.
"This means the impact to commodities prices will be limited
as demand will remain lacklustre," he added.
Copper futures retreated on Monday as investors stayed
cautious, down about 1 percent at $8,113 a tonne. Brent
futures held steady around $118.80, while U.S. crude
futures edged down 0.1 percent to $103.80 a barrel.
The euro eased 0.2 percent at $1.3193, retreating
from a two-week high of $1.3225 hit on Friday.
Market players will now look to the euro zone's
manufacturing activity report due later in the session.
"We also expect euro area PMI to come marginally above
consensus on Monday, helping markets keep the positive tone
inherited from Friday," Barclays Capital analysts said in a
research note.
IMF FIREPOWER BOOSTED
Market sentiment stabilised before the Chinese data, after
the International Monetary Fund secured $430 billion to erect a
higher firewall in case the euro zone's debt crisis spreads.
But many see the IMF's expanded resources as merely buying
time, keeping intact markets' scrutiny over progress in either
debt restructuring or growth scenario.
"The increase in the IMF is just a safety net. That alone is
not enough to boost risk assets," said Koji Fukaya, chief
currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
Market reaction was muted to the result of the first round
of the French presidential election on Sunday, which showed
Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande marginally
ahead of incumbent President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Some analysts have warned a Sarkozy defeat in the May 6
second-round ballot would weaken the current close cooperation
between France and Germany in dealing with the euro zone debt
crisis, while others said Hollande, if he wins, was unlikely to
threaten Europe's general course for fiscal austerity.
"Sarkozy's leadership abilities were instrumental in the
euro zone's fight against debt and investors are obviously
worried that an absence of this key figure may be detrimental to
further progress," said Oh On-su, an analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
FUNDS SEEK GROWTH POTENTIAL
As the world's leading economies struggle to pick up
momentum, investors sought opportunities for growth potential
elsewhere.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, saw a 30.3
percent surge in foreign direct investment in the first quarter,
boosted by an investment-grade credit rating which let it
recently issue global bonds with yields lower than some of its
emerging peers and troubled euro zone members.
EPFR Global-tracked Europe Equity Funds saw outflows for the
fourth week running in mid-April on growing doubts over the
ability of European policy makers to contain the euro zone debt
crisis as Spanish sovereign debt yields soared, but Japan Equity
Funds enjoyed inflows on the prospect of more stimuli from the
Bank of Japan, Fund tracker EPFR Global said.
Asian credit markets were cautious, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening a tad by 1 basis point.
