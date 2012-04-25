* MSCI Asia ex-Japan inches up 0.3 pct, Nikkei gains 0.9 pct
* Euro remains in range, just below $1.32
* Apple's blast earnings buoy Korean blue-chips, Japan
suppliers
* European shares likely mixed
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 25 Asian shares rose on Wednesday
ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, boosted by firm
U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing
market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt.
Markets will be looking for the Fed's economic assessment
and clues to future monetary policy, including the probability
of a third round of quantitative easing, when it ends its
two-day meeting later in the day.
The U.S. central bank will likely show it is slightly more
upbeat on the economy but in little hurry to raise borrowing
costs, although investors wishing for clues on the prospect of a
further monetary easing may be disappointed.
Ahead of the Fed's outcome, European shares were likely to
start mixed, with financial spreadbetters predicting that major
European markets would open between a
0.1 percent drop and a 0.3 percent gain. U.S. stock futures
were up 0.4 percent.
"The global economic situation remains fragile even in the
United States, but equities markets will be underpinned by the
global monetary easing environment aimed at supporting growth
through ample funding," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of
Commons Asset Management in Tokyo, pointing to recent rate cuts
in India and Brazil.
Regional shares were also boosted by Apple Inc's
forecast-beating first-quarter earnings that helped its shares
jump 7 percent overnight. South Korea's large-cap technology
names outperformed while Apple's Japanese suppliers
were in strong demand, including Ibiden Co Ltd and
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.3 percent while Japan's Nikkei
average added 0.9 percent.
Investors, spooked by signs of rising political turmoil in
Europe, were relieved when successful bond auctions sent yields
on Dutch, Spanish and Italian debt lower on Tuesday, a day after
the government in the Netherlands collapsed in a crisis over
budget cuts.
U.S. housing data also brightened the market mood, showing a
steady recovery in the battered sector, with single-family home
prices rising in February for the first time in 10 months and
upward revisions to past data.
"The latest round of housing data releases seems to support
our view that further easing is not needed. In the short term,
equities could struggle if QE3 appears off the table," Barclays
Capital analysts said in a research note.
The euro was stuck in a range, hovering just below $1.3200
, off a two-week high of $1.3225 reached on Friday.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Worries over the euro zone staying in a recessionary phase
longer than expected and a slowdown in the Chinese economy have
also been undermining sentiment, but U.S. earnings so far have
proven stronger than expected.
With results in from 153 S&P 500 companies, more than
three-quarters have topped analysts' estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research.
Japan's earnings season starts in earnest on Wednesday, with
Canon Inc reporting after the close.
"Markets have been pressured with various concerns, dragging
down expectations also, so there is scope for a rebound even if
growth momentum is lacklustre around the world," said Eiji
Kinouchi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Barclays analysts said Asia was expected to continue to show
resilience to global factors.
"Major auto-exporting economies, such as Korea, Japan and
Thailand, are benefiting from stronger global demand, as well as
the improvement in supply chains," they said.
South Korean shipments to the United States jumped nearly 28
percent in March thanks to a free trade agreement, even when
weak sales to the other big markets such as China and the
European Union clouded prospects. Japan's exports rose in March
from a year earlier for the first time in six months, mainly on
the strength of U.S. sales.
Chinese banks have reported solid earnings so far and
sectors related to fixed asset investments such as railway
companies are likely to perform better, with China seen speeding
up spending on infrastructure to boost economic growth. The big
banks will report first-quarter results on Thursday and Friday.
China's bank earnings were supportd by strong lending, which
spiked to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160 billion) in March, the
biggest monthly extension of credit since January 2011.
Asian credit markets steadied, with the rebound in equities,
tightening the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index by 1 basis point.
Oil rose, with U.S. crude futures inching up 0.2
percent at $103.72 a barrel and Brent futures up 0.1
percent at $118.26.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing
by Jonathan Hopfner and Richard Pullin)