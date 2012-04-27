* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.2 pct
* Tech sector, Korea shares outperform on record Samsung
profit
* Nikkei jumps, yen falls after Bank of Japan eases further
* Euro slips after Spain debt downgrade
* European stocks likely to fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 27 Asian shares edged higher on
Friday on firm U.S. data, but a two-notch downgrade of Spain's
credit rating capped gains, while fresh easing measures by the
Bank of Japan briefly pushed Tokyo stocks up over 1 percent and
the dollar above 81 yen.
European shares were likely to fall, with financial
spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open as much as down 0.5 percent. U.S.
stock futures were down 0.5 percent.
Japan's central bank moved as expected to help fight deep
deflation, sparking a jump in the Nikkei stock average
which helped temporarily drag the broader Asian stock higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
last stood up 0.2 percent, set for a weekly drop
of 0.1 percent. The technology sector and Korean
shares outperformed, while Tokyo shares ended down 0.4
percent.
Seoul shares rose on the back of a record $5.15 billion
first-quarter profit by Samsung Electronics, which
boosted its shares by more than 3 percent to an all-time
intraday high of 1.383 million won.
The BOJ boosted bond buying, extended the maturity of bonds
it purchases and increased its buying of stock ETFs, but it also
cut the amount for a pool of funds set aside for fixed-rate
market operations. .
"The overall assessment is that while it is positive that
the BOJ acted today, what they did today is not sufficient for
the BOJ to recover its long lost credibility as a deflation
fighter," said Takuji Okubo, chief Japan economist at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
A knee-jerk initial reaction in the currency market
reflected this view, as the yen first firmed to 80.40 yen
, then fell against the dollar to 81.35 yen. Th e yen last
stood at 80.87.
After the BOJ decision, emerging Asian currencies hit
session highs against the yen as investors are expected to use
the cheap Japanese currency to buy higher-yielding units in
developing markets.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3186, pressured
by the S&P cutting Spanish ratings by two notches to BBB-plus
due to its deteriorating public finances.
The currency had climbed to a three-week peak near $1.3264
on Thursday. The dollar index measured against a basket
of key currencies inched up 0.3 percent after hitting a 3-1/2
week low on Thursday.
"The price action reflects strong market nervousness over
the European problem, and that investors have yet to take on
risk," said Junya Tanase, chief foreign exchange strategist at
JPMorgan Bank in Tokyo.
If worries over the European situation intensified, that
could also offset yen-selling pressures from the BOJ's further
monetary stimulus, he added.
US DATA REASSURES
Thursday's data showing U.S. contracts to purchase
previously owned homes stood near a two-year high in March added
to economic optimism already spreading following solid earnings
and the Federal Reserve's earlier pledge to keep accommodative
monetary policy as long as needed. Commodity prices had ended
broadly higher on the day on U.S. stimulus hopes.
But copper and oil retreated on Friday as the dollar firmed.
Copper hovered near $8,310 a tonne as renewed
worries about the debt-laden euro zone trimmed appetite for
riskier assets, while U.S. crude fell 0.5 percent
to$104.01 a barrel and Brent fell 0.4 percent at
$119.42.
Spanish debt downgrade sapped sentiment in Asian credit
markets, with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index widening by 4 basis points.
Fears about refinancing ability by some of the deeply
indebted euro zone countries prompted safe-haven buying in U.S.
Treasuries, sending the 10-year yield down to 1.89
percent from 1.95 percent in late U.S. trade.
GLOBAL LIQUIDITY
Currencies with higher volatility but with potential for
more returns were likely to remain vulnerable, even with
emerging economies more likely than developed economies to push
for additional central bank liquidity, Morgan Stanley said in a
research.
While the Fed kept the door open for further easing, it
depends on the economic environment, and the European Central
Bank is resisting taking a bigger role in suppressing rising
yields on peripheral euro zone sovereigns, giving no sign for
further long-term refinancing operations as of now.
"EM (emerging market) is normally a destination for
investment during global expansion and risk positive
environments, not a funding source for investment elsewhere.
This suggests that any liquidity generated in EM is likely to
stay in local markets," which is not necessarily supportive for
global asset markets, it said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)